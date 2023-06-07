Andy Roddick reacts to the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick reacted to the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger by posting a picture of a scene from the finale of the HBO show Succession.

A year-long feud between the PGA Tour, the world’s leading golf organization, and LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed rival league, ended with a shocking merger on June 6. LIV Golf had attracted some of the best players from the PGA Tour with huge contracts and challenged the status quo of the sport.

The PGA Tour fought back by banning the LIV players and suing them for breaking anti-trust laws. The merger created a new joint company with Saudi money that involved the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and LIV Golf. The merger aimed to bring together the global game and stop all lawsuits.

Roddick's tweet, which was posted on June 7, shows Shiv Roy (played by Sarah Snook) and Tom Wambsgans (played by Matthew Macfadyen) holding hands in a car after a dramatic board meeting that decided the fate of Waystar Royco, the media company owned by Shiv’s late father Logan Roy.

Roddick implies that Shiv is like the PGA, who betrayed their players and fans by selling out to LIV Golf, or that Tom is like LIV Golf, who used their Saudi money and influence to lure or pressure PGA players and officials.

Andy Roddick hits back at fan criticizing him for comments on Carlos Alcaraz

Andy Roddick defended his statements on Carlos Alcaraz

Andy Roddick defended his remarks on Carlos Alcaraz after a fan challenged him for comparing the Spaniard to the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The former World No. 1 was impressed by Alcaraz, saying that the 19-year-old was the most complete player of his age he had ever witnessed.

“He’s the most complete 19-year-old male tennis player I’ve ever seen,” Andy Roddick said on Tennis Channel. "Federer didn’t win his 1st major til he was 21. Rafa Nadal won at 17 but wasn’t great on all surfaces til he was 20 or 22. Alcaraz, there’s really no weakness."

A fan disagreed with Roddick’s statement and argued that Alcaraz may not have the same level of competitiveness as Nadal.

“Pump the breaks @andyroddick lol. Don’t underestimate how much of a competitor Rafa was (and is). I’m not sure Alcaraz has THAT type of insanity (lol). I agree he is insanely talented, but we all know it doesn’t just stop there,” the fan tweeted.

Roddick replied to the fan’s tweet, mockingly saying that he would 'pump the brakes' on giving his opinions on tennis on a TV show that people watch for tennis coverage. He explained that he was not predicting Alcaraz’s future but simply stating that he did not see any flaws in his game right now

“I’ll be sure to pump the brakes on giving my opinions about tennis on TV on a show that people watch for tennis coverage,” Roddick tweeted. "There’s plenty of time ahead and not saying he will have the career they have. Simply, the guy doesn’t have weaknesses right now. At 19, not sure I’ve seen it."

Alcaraz stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory in the quarter-finals of the French Open. He extended his winning streak over Tsitsipas to five matches, as the Greek had no solution to Alcaraz’s aggression and accuracy.

Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals on Friday. The Serb will have to be cautious of the young Spaniard’s form and confidence.

