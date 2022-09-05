"Length of the matches as an argument against equal prize money isn’t the best" - Andy Roddick responds to fan criticism of equal prize money for men and women in tennis

Andy Roddick disagrees with the notion that the prize money for men and women should be different owing to the difference in the length of matches in both circuits.

The scoring system in tennis is as follows: first to four points with a difference of two wins a game; first to six games with a difference of two wins a set, and two or three sets win a match. At the Grand Slams, men need to win three sets (best of five) to win a match, while women need to win two (best of three). That means men's matches almost always tend to be longer than women's.

A fan addressed Roddick and said that he isn't in favour of the equal distribution of prize money between men and women in the sport, citing the length of matches played by both.

"My pet peeve is why women only play best of 3 and men play best of 5. ... yet everyone makes same money!?!" the tweet read.

The former World No. 1 responded by taking the example of U2, an Irish rock band from Dublin. He said that the band is more valuable than everyone who serves as the opening act of their concerts despite playing for half the time.

"It’s about revenue. U2 can play half the time as the opening act and are more valuable. Whoever brings in the dollars," Roddick responded.

He then explained his analogy, saying that using length of matches as an argument against equal prize money distribution makes little sense.

"I’m saying length of the matches as an argument against equal prize money isn’t the best argument to be made," he said.

Andy Roddick shuts down fan criticising Brandon Holt

Brandon Holt in action at the 2022 US Open

Andy Roddick has a vocal presence on social media, where he regularly voices his opinions and isn't afraid to speak his mind.

A fan recently criticised upcoming American tennis player Brandon Holt for his early exit at the US Open. The 24-year-old, son of two-time US Open singles champion Tracy Austin, lost in the second round to Argentina's Pedro Cachin, squandering a two-set lead.

Roddick was quick to jump to Holt's defence, saying that tennis is a very challenging sport. The 2003 US Open winner added that Holt should be lauded for a strong US Open campaign - where he reached the second round from qualifying.

"Tennis isn’t easy. If it was, everyone would do it. He had such a great week, including qualifying, from a guy ranked 300. Just feels cheap for it to be whittled down by a sarcastic eye roll emoji by someone on Twitter pretending it’s easy," Roddick said.

Holt had upset his more illustrious compatriot Taylor Fritz in the opening round before falling in a fifth-set supertiebreak to Cachin.

