Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker recently gushed about her husband's latest innovative project in the healthcare industry.

Roddick's company ViewFi partnered with Transcarent, a health and care experience company that makes it easy for people to access high-quality, affordable care.

The former World No. 1's wife, Brooklyn Decker, praised her husband on Instagram while making a funny comment about the difference in how the pair handled the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"So while I cried myself to sleep and rage drank during lockdown, my husband quietly co-founded a healthcare company with his smaht friends. Very exciting day for ViewFi Health", Brooklyn Decker wrote.

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker shows support on Instagram

Transcarent’s Orthopedic Consult solution, powered by ViewFi, allows members to be evaluated virtually by top-quality orthopedic physicians and surgeons, often removing the need to travel for evaluations or wait weeks for an in-person appointment.

The industry average wait time to see an orthopedic provider is 16.9 days, up 48% from 2017, according to Business Wire.

"Our providers are able to recommend surgery when that’s the appropriate treatment, prescribe medications, order and review advanced imaging, or order physical therapy, all based on what’s right for the patient."

"Getting it right from the start is critical to achieving great patient satisfaction which translates to the best outcomes at the lowest cost," said Michael Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of ViewFi, the company co-founded by Andy Roddick.

Andy Roddick shows support for Ernesto Escobedo as he reveals being targeted due to his stutter

2022 US Open - Previews

Andy Roddick publicly supported Ernesto Escobedo, who revealed that he has been targeted by colleagues for having a stutter.

Escobedo, the World No. 385, took to social media to have an honest discussion about his speech impediment, with which he has dealt since childhood.

"I want to use my platform. If I can help out one person out there, it would mean the world to me… If there’s anyone that’s going through the same thing, feel free to reach out. I would love to talk to you about it. You’re not alone," Escobedo said on Twitter.

The US Open 2003 champion came to his defense after the revelation and slammed the Mexican's colleagues that had made fun of him.

"Don’t listen to idiots who don’t fully understand what you’re going through. Keep grinding. Do your tennis, and invest time in people who benefit you and your interests. Ignore the others. You have a fan in me, brother," Roddick tweeted.

