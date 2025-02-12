Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker refuses to 'stop thinking' about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl blockbuster ft. Serena Williams

Andy Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, shared her reaction to Kendrick Lamar's blockbuster Super Bowl performance. The show became even more special with a surprise cameo from tennis legend Serena Williams.

Lamar headlined the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9, 2025. His performance drew a record-breaking 133.5 million viewers, surpassing previous halftime show records.

The 15-minute set featured a dynamic mix of songs, including ‘Humble,’ ‘DNA,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and ‘Not Like Us.’ Special guests included SZA on Luther and All the Stars, Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam, and Pharrell Williams, who made a cameo as a dancer during ‘Not Like Us,’ a diss track aimed at Drake.

Decker, who is quite active on Instagram, shared her thoughts on her Stories, making it clear that Lamar’s performance left a lasting impact on her. She wrote in the caption:

“Can't stop, won't stop thinking about this performance.“

The American actress echoed similar sentiments about the 22-time Grammy winner's halftime show at Super Bowl 2022, writing:

“Or this. Kendrick at the Super Bowl halftime in 2022.”

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, defeating Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce-led Kansas City Chiefs 40–22. Jalen Hurts was named MVP, throwing for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and rushing for another.

The Eagles' defense dominated, forcing two key interceptions, including a pick-six. The win avenged their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs.

Andy Roddick shares how he and son Hank reacted to Serena Williams & Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl collaboration

Serena Williams pictured at Super Bowl | Image Source: Getty

Andy Roddick, like the entire tennis world, was in awe of Serena Williams' surprise dance cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us performance at the Super Bowl. On an episode of ‘Served with Andy Roddick,’ he shared how he and his son, Hank, watched in amazement.

"All of a sudden I'm watching (Super Bowl LIX half-time show) and I'm a massive Kendrick Lamar fan, right? Our son knows the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar. Brooklyn (Roddick's wife) was into this beef from the word go," Roddick said.

"So we're into it anyways and then it flashes to Serena dancing and we both go, ‘Oooooohhhh!!!’” he added.

Williams' performance was iconic as it seemingly served as her response to Drake's past jab at her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The Canadian rapper called the Reddit co-founder a "groupie."

The diss, featured in Middle of the Ocean from Drake’s 2022 collaboration with 21 Savage, sparked widespread criticism at the time.

