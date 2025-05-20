Andy Roddick says Coco Gauff is in a "weird place" ahead of French Open: Here's why

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick shared his thoughts on Coco Gauff’s mindset going into the 2025 French Open. He talked about her recent losses in the finals of both the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

Gauff entered the clay court swing after modest runs in Indian Wells and Miami. Despite being out of form on tour, she secured runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick spoke about the after-effects of losing both finals. He felt Gauff was in a positive place but will feel disappointed to not convert her opportunities at WTA 1000 events on tour.

"She's in this weird place where she's won a slam, she's two in the world, and also we're going, why didn't she win that final? Like, it's a weird... It's a weird place for her to be. I mean, she's played great, kind of turned her year at the start was pretty average, finals in Madrid and Rome. It's one of those things, if you tell her a month ago, you win this many matches, she's going, great. And then it's like, you lose two finals, she's like, this sucks," Andy Roddick said on his Served podcast [4:05 onwards]

Coco Gauff was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid and Jasmine Paolini in Rome. She only dropped two sets en route to the final of the Italian Open but couldn't make her mark in the decider.

Roddick felt that the youngster was one of the favourites in Madrid despite her ordinary form this year. He felt Gauff was emotional after losing a close encounter against Aryna Sabalenka.

"Like, this is... You can see that it's tough. She was emotional, visibly emotional after she lost in the final in Madrid. And then she got through the ceremony, said all the right things as she does. But it's just a... It's weird... You know she's one of the favorites, and also, you know, she just felt maybe like angsty," Roddick said about Coco Gauff.

Roddick also opined that Gauff tried to be smart by not showing too many emotions in Rome. She kept the home crowd at bay as much as she could during the Italian Open final.

"And it wasn't... maybe that was just that she didn't want to bring the Italian crowd in, she was quiet, you know. On air, they were saying, like, she looks flat. I don't know if she was flat, but maybe it was strategic. You just don't want to bring the Italian crowd in against Paolini," he added

Coco Gauff will make her sixth appearance in the French Open this year

Coco Gauff at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will make her sixth appearance in the French Open this month. She reached the semifinals in Paris last year but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The American has a great record in Paris. She was one win away from claiming the title in 2022, but Iga Swiatek denied her in the final.

Coco Gauff has at least reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in the last four years. She will be eager to make the difference this time around and win her second Grand Slam on tour.

The 2025 French Open qualifiers are already underway with the first round matches scheduled to commence this week.

