Andy Roddick sends strongly-worded message to defend Iga Swiatek against Polish media after Pole's heartbreaking confession

American ex-pro Andy Roddick has criticized the Polish media for intruding into Iga Swiatek's personal life. The former World No. 1 discussed the struggles she faced due to media interference.

The Pole has not had the best start to the 2025 season. She was expected to change her fortunes on clay, but has also struggled to succeed there. Swiatek couldn't reach the finals in the last two clay-court events, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. Her recent slump in form raises questions about her ability to defend her title at the French Open.

Amid all the doubts, Swiatek's confession regarding media disturbance has shaken the community. Roddick made a statement supporting Swiatek on his 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast.

“I think that she complaints about the Polish media, which I’m sorry if you’re like a journalist, a sports journalist in Poland and you are crushing Iga on a week to week basis, you’re a f****** m****. You are. I’m sorry. Like she’s the greatest, you know, sports person you’ve ever had,” he said.

Roddick considers Swiatek the greatest because at just 23, she has already won five Grand Slams, the most by any Polish player in the history of the sport. She was even recorded as the highest-paid female athlete in the world by Forbes in 2023 and second in 2024.

“If you’re a Polish journalist and you know you are making Iga’s life really difficult and not throwing a parade every time she talks to you, you’re a m****,” Roddick further added.

The four-time French Open title winner will begin her journey to defend her title in Paris on May 25.

Iga Swiatek revealed getting stalked by paparazzi at her home

Iga Swiatek at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

During the Italian Open, Iga Swiatek sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel, where she shared her experiences with the paparazzi and the media. She even shared a personal experience she faced after the Miami Open to support her statement.

"I can accept it when it’s at work and I’m going to a practice and everything, but for example, when it’s close to my home and I’m having just to walk with a friend or with a family member, I’d rather them not do that because that’s my time off,” she said.

“I had an incident actually, after Miami, when I was home, and paparazzi followed me almost to my apartment. I stopped them and said, Ok, tomorrow I’m going to practice. You can take photos of me when I go there, but this is off-limits. They kind of understand sometimes. I understand what their job is about, and we can have a nice, even collaboration if they want to be supportive and they understand,” Swiatek further added.

While the current World No. 4 understands that being a famous personality means being in the media spotlight, she feels there should be some boundaries to it.

