Andy Roddick has stood firmly by his opinion on Carlos Alcaraz's serve despite a rebuttal from Juan Carlos Ferrero, the Spaniard's coach.

Since winning the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Alcaraz has struggled to maintain consistency. The Spaniard, despite competing in numerous ATP Tour events and two Grand Slam tournaments after his Wimbledon triumph, has failed to win titles. Recently, the 20-year-old suffered an upset at the hands of Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals of the Argentina Open.

Roddick, speaking in an episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, suggested that the two-time Grand Slam winner's serve remains a weakness in his game.

Ferrero responded to Roddick's comments in a recent interview.

"The serve is something that Carlos is improving. When he was 15, 16 he didn't serve well, we made a biomechanical change in his serve, it's one of the things that is hardest to improve in a player who doesn't serve naturally." Ferrero told Clay Magazine.

Carlos Alcaraz's coach also made it clear that he does not see eye-to-eye with Roddick's opinion.

"It's easy to criticize him when it's your best virtue and you see everything so simple. The opinion is respectable, although I don't share it completely, because Carlos has improved his serve a lot."

The American issued a response to Ferrero's remarks on social media.

"He's (Ferrero) not wrong. Always easier to observe than to have to do it. I still feel what I said was true, and also hope that the praise I gave for him and Carlos on both sides of my serve opinion were presented as well. I doubt they were. Nothing but respect but sucks that context is often lost." Roddick wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Carlos Alcaraz is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the Rio Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open

After his shock Argentina Open semifinal exit, Carlos Alcaraz headed to the Rio Open, where he finished as the runner-up last year. This time around, he met with an injury during the first game of his opening match against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

In an attempt to retrieve and return one of Monteiro's shots, Alcaraz rolled his ankle. The Spaniard needed the Brazilian's help to make his way back to his bench. Following a brief period of treatment, play resumed. However, Alcaraz could not carry on for much longer, as he retired with the scoreline at 1-1 in the first set.

After an MRI, the former World No. 1 revealed the nature and extent of his injury.

"I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury, and I have a grade II lateral sprain that will keep me out of work for a few days... See you in Las Vegas (for The Netflix Slam exhibition against Rafael Nadal) and Indian Wells!" Alcaraz wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

