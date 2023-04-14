Anett Kontaveit has stated that she has made immense progress in her recovery from a back injury.

Kontaveit picked up an injury to her lower back at the start of the season, causing early exits in all the tournaments she has participated in. With back-to-back setbacks, the former World No. 2 decided to take a break from the tour in February.

After two months of recovery, Kontaveit played for the first time on Monday, April 10, at the Billie Jean King Cup. The Estonian's return was marked by a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over Isabella Kruger. She followed that up with a 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Kosovo's Arlinda Rushiti.

Speaking to the press after her win over Rushiti, Kontaveit stated that she has not been feeling any back pain of late.

"This week is kind of a test for me because I haven't competed in a few months. So far so good, I haven't felt my back on my matches. I am very happy with that," she said.

The 27-year-old remained optimistic about her game despite recent setbacks, adding that her priority at present is to maintain proper health in the long run.

"I have had several problems in the last year, I even got COVID-19," she added. "I know I fell in the rankings , but I know my level and I know that if I play well I have a chance against all the players in the world. I really believe in my game. But now the main goal is to be healthy."

Anett Kontaveit: The injury is something I probably won't be able to get rid of, but can be controlled

Anett Kontaveit at the 2018 WTA Elite Trophy

Anett Kontaveit has stated that while her back injury might not recover completely, it can be controlled to an extent that can help her continue to play on tour.

In an interview with ERR, she lamented her injury concerns, saying:

"It's something I probably won't be able to get rid of. But it can, hopefully, be controlled well enough for me to continue playing without pain."

Divulging the details of her injury, Kontaveit revealed that the lumbar discs in her spine had deteriorated and that she was treating it with physiotherapy.

"My injury specifically involves degenerative changes to the lumbar discs of the spine and irritation of the left thigh tendons due to previous trauma. I'm treating it with special exercises and physiotherapy," she said.

Poll : 0 votes