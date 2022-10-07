Anett Kontaveit makes relationship with footballer Brent Lepistu public following defeat in Tallinn Open finals

Anett Kontaveit recently lost her title clash at the Tallinn Open, a WTA 250 tournament in Estonia. The top-seed player went down 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 21 minutes to seventh-seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the final.

Soon after the match, the third-ranked Estonian shared a bunch of photographs on her social media, thanking her fans for showing their support throughout the tournament. The photographs included Kontaveit's friends, family, and her boyfriend Brent Lepistu. In one of the images, the couple can be seen walking while holding each other's hands.

A few days before the tennis player shared the images, her 29-year-old boyfriend had posted a few photographs of both of them enjoying their time in Estonia.

Like Kontaveit, Lepistu is also from Estonia and is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Estonian national team and Meistriliiga club FCI Levadia Tallinn. While he won his first Meistriliiga title in 2015, his second one came two years later in 2017. Club manager Arno Pijpers made Lepistu the captain of the team in February 2017.

The 29-year-old represented his country for the first time at the under-17 stage in 2009 before going on to play for the under-19 team at the 2012 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. Lepistu also made it to the under-21 and under-23 sides of Estonia. He made his debut for the senior national side on December 27, 2014, against Qatar.

Anett Kontaveit withdraws from Agel Open R2 due to injury

Anett Kontaveit during her 2022 US Open match against Serena Williams

After losing the finals of the Tallinn Open to Barbora Krejcikova last week, Anett Kontaveit headed to Czech Republic's Ostrava to play the Agel Open, a WTA 500 tournament. The Estonian was the defending champion at the event following her 6-2, 7-5 defeat of Maria Sakkari in the summit clash last year.

Kontaveit received a bye in the first round and faced home-favorite Tereza Martincova in the second. The 78th-ranked Czech player lost 6-2, 6-1 to Kontaveit just last week at the Tallinn Open in the second round.

Martincova took the first set via a tiebreak. The Czech broke Kontaveit in the first game of the second set, after which the Estonian complained about an issue in her lower back and retired mid-match. Martincova is all set to take on Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals tonight. Alexandrova beat the likes of Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Daria Kasatkina of Russia to reach the last eight.

