Anett Kontaveit makes special appearance at MasterChef Estonia as 'guest judge' after retirement

Anett Kontaveit recently donned the chef's hat when she made a special appearance on MasterChef Eesti (Estonia).

The globally acclaimed culinary show features the best chefs from a country and pits them against each other in challenges to test their skills in the kitchen. Anett Kontaveit appeared on a recent episode of the show.

Kontaveit, the highest-ranked tennis player in history from her country, was forced to retire this year due to a degenerative back injury. This prompted her to prematurely end her career at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

At SW19, Kontaveit defeated Lucrezia Stafanini of Italy in the first round 6-4, 6-4 and lost to No. 32 seed Marie Bouzkova in the second round 6-1, 6-2. The Estonian also played mixed doubles and paired up with Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland. The duo lost to Kevin Krawietz and Zhaoxuan Yang in the opening round, 6-3, 6-4.

Since then, she has played a few exhibition events and was seen enjoying other aspects of life. The 27-year-old shared a picture from her time at MasterChef Eesti on Instagram. She donned a black floral dress with an off-white blazer.

"Guest judge Anett 🤝🏼😅😬 @masterchef_eesti," Kontaveit wrote on Instagram.

Anett Kontaveit wins women's invitational tournament in Luxembourg

After retirement, Anett Kontaveit signed up to play the 2023 Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters invitational tournament in October. Seeded No. 2, she bested Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. She then bettered former World No. 5 Lucie Safarova 6-4, 6-3 to claim her spot in the final.

Kontaveit came up against Germany's Andrea Petkovic in the title contest. The Estonian defeated Petkovic 7-5, 6-2 to win the tournament and take home £50,000 in prize money. The tournament also featured the likes of Kim Clijsters and Daniela Hantuchova.

Anett Kontaveit was last seen on a tennis court in her farewell match against Ons Jabeur at a sold-out Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, Estonia. Jabeur won the exhibition match 6-4, 4-6, 10-7. Kontaveit expressed her delight at playing such a special match in front of her home fans.

"I am overjoyed that I was able to say goodbye to everyone on the tennis court once again. I feel like I've done something really right in my life since I've been able to bring such an audience here," she said after her match.

Kontaveit retired with six WTA Tour titles. Her biggest titles came at the WTA 500 Ostrava Open, Kremlin Cup and St. Petersburg Trophy. At Grand Slams, her best performance was a quarterfinal appearance at the 2020 Australian Open.