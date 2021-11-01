Anett Kontaveit says "sorry" to Ons Jabeur after securing the last WTA Finals spot, Jabeur responds in hilarious fashion

Anett Kontaveit lifted her fourth title of 2021 at the Transylvania Open on Sunday, beating Simona Halep 6-2, 6-3 in the final. With that win, Kontaveit has also taken the last spot at the season-ending WTA Finals.

The Estonian came into the Cluj-Napoca tournament placed ninth in the Race to Guadalajara, just one spot behind Ons Jabeur. With the latter pulling out of the Courmayer Open at the last minute, a title run would have ensured Konatveit's qualification.

That is exactly what the 25-year-old did, as she tore through the draw at the Transylvania Open without dropping a set. Speaking at the trophy presentation ceremony, Kontaveit offered an apology to Jabeur for taking the last spot in the season-ending finale.

After saying "sorry", Kontaveit, who is a close friend of Jabeur's, said she was looking forward to next season. The Estonian also expressed hope they could both make it to the event in 2022.

"So, sorry Ons, that I had to do this to you," Kontaveit said. "Yeah, I mean I'm really looking forward to next year. Hopefully we can both make it."

Anett Kontaveit has lifted four titles this season.

Ons Jabeur on her part posted a congratulatory message for Anett Kontaveit immediately after her win. But she later took to Twitter again to repsond to the Estonian's comments.

The Tunisian joked that she had accepted the Cluj-Napoca champion's apology, but was quick to add that she would still see her in Guadalajara. Jabeur revealed that she would be making the trip to the WTA Finals after all, albeit as an alternate.

"Apology accepted, but see you in Guadalajara," Jabeur said. "I will be going as an alternate."

Jabeur followed that up with a hilarious tweet, posting a picture where she can be seen holding Kontaveit by the neck. The Tunisian captioned it with the words: "Meanwhile in my head".

"I'm kind of speechless, this week was incredible" - Anett Kontaveit

Anett Kontaveit had never previously beaten Simona Halep.

Anett Kontaveit had never beaten Simona Halep before, despite having played the Romanian three times. But she was in cruise control throughout Sunday's encounter.

The Estonian said she was "speechless" after winning the final, adding that it had been an "incredible" week for her in Cluj Napoca. She also congratulated Halep on her run to the final, calling the Romanian a "role model".

"I'm kind of speechless," Konatveit said at the presentation ceremony. "I mean this, this week was incredible for me."

"Of course, I'd like to congratulate Simona," she continued. "You're such a role model. I've looked up to you for for so many years. You've beaten me so many times and I was honored to share a court with you."

