Angel Reese earns Billie Jean King's plaudits after creating WNBA double-double history with Chicago Sky

WNBA player Angel Reese created a record for the most consecutive double-doubles achieved by a rookie in the league. Tennis icon Billie Jean King congratulated the Chicago Sky star on her achievement.

The former LSU star's WNBA debut season was one of the most highly anticipated. She has not failed to deliver as she registered seven consecutive double-doubles creating a record for the most consecutive double-doubles in the league by a rookie during the Sky's 83-72 win over Dallas Wings.

Reese registered a career-high 18 rebounds and 16 points in the match played on Thursday.

For context, a double-double in basketball is when a player registers double figures in two of five statistical categories that include points, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocked shots. Before her record-breaking seventh consecutive double-double against Dallas, Reese was tied on six with Tina Charles (2010) and Cindy Brown (1998).

Trending

The season record for a rookie is held by Charles. Currently playing for Atlanta Dream, Charles registered 22 double-doubles in her rookie season in 2010 while playing for Connecticut Sun.

Overall, Reese has already notched up eight double-doubles. She has 26 games in hand in the regular season to break Charles' record.

"I'm just happy we finally won, and at home... It's super exciting for myself. I try to give myself some grace and tell myself I'm doing a good job. But I have so much more to grow and I'm just excited to be in this league and excited to win some more," Reese said in the broadcast after the game.

Reese's achievements received plaudits from American tennis icon Billie Jean King. The 80-year-old reposted Reese's achievement and wrote:

"Congratulations, Angel Reese!"

Expand Tweet

Billie Jean King advised the WNBA players to not create animosity with Caitlin Clark

Billie Jean King.

Caitlin Clark was the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Last season, she broke the NCAA’s all-time scoring record. She was bound to create a buzz in her rookie WNBA season. However, she has faced difficulties in getting going this season.

The Indiana Fever star has faced hostility from several opposition players. She was even floored by Sky guard Chennedy Carter in an off-the-ball foul a few days ago. The incident caught the eye of the high-profile audience and Billie Jean King was one of those who spoke out.

“This generation is so important for the WNBA, you have to set an example. Children are watching. How do you want to be remembered? This generation has a chance to set this league on fire. Don’t blow it with animosity. Do not blow it. Just play ball. Play hard but no cheap shots,” King told USA Today.

She asked the league and its players to understand the importance of a player like Clark. King even likened her(Clark) to tennis legend, Chris Evert, in the way she has brought attention to the sport and the league.