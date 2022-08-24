Angelique Kerber announces her pregnancy, set to miss 2022 US Open

Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber announced her pregnancy on Wednesday and has opted out of the upcoming US Open due to the same.

The German took to Twitter to share the news with her fans. Kerber and her partner Franco Bianco, a fitness entrepreneur, will welcome their first child by spring next year.

"I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn't fair competition," she tweeted.

"For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason! I will miss all of you," she said.

Angelique Kerber @AngeliqueKerber 🫶🏻 I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition🫶🏻 I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition 👼🫶🏻🍼❤️ https://t.co/Y6rRYOIUDR

The German, in a series of tweets, looked back fondly upon her performances in New York and stated her disappointment at not getting the chance to say goodbye to her fans on the court before her break from the sport.

"New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way! From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world..have a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while," Kerber wrote.

"Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support - it means everything to me," she added.

Angelique Kerber has her eyes set on 2024 Paris Olympics

Angelique Kerber in action at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

According to German tabloid newspaper BILD, Angelique Kerber hopes to return to action soon as she has her eyes set on competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The former World No. 1 is already an Olympic medalist. She took part in the 2016 edition of the Olympic Games held in Rio, the year she won both the Australian Open and the US Open.

She fought her way to the gold medal match but was halted in her tracks by Monica Puig, widely considered the underdog in the contest. The German fought back from a set down to force a decider, but couldn't complete her comeback as Puig won 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, to become Puerto Rico's first-ever Olympic gold medalist. Kerber took home the silver medal.

The 34-year-old has not been in action since her third-round exit at Wimbledon this season and is ranked World No. 52 in the WTA rankings.

Soumya @9_2_7_3 The fact that Angelique Kerber won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016, made the final of Wimbledon, Olympics and the WTA finals is not talked about enough The fact that Angelique Kerber won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016, made the final of Wimbledon, Olympics and the WTA finals is not talked about enough https://t.co/Da4Zs2b78p

