Angelique Kerber recently shared a heartwarming picture of her 10-month-old daughter Liana watching her practice on the court ahead of her 2024 United Cup quarterfinal match.

Kerber is one of the most successful tennis players of her generation, having won three Grand Slam titles and an Olympic silver medal. She has won 14 WTA titles and was also a runner-up at the 2016 WTA Finals.

The 35-year-old is also a proud mother of a baby girl, Liana, who was born in February 2023. Kerber took a break from the tour after the 2022 Wimbledon Championships to focus on her family and health. She recently made her comeback at the 2024 United Cup, a team event featuring 18 nations competing for a prize of A$15 million.

The United Cup is being held in Sydney and Perth, Australia, from January 1 to January 7. Kerber is representing Team Germany, along with Alexander Zverev, Maximilian Marterer, Tatjana Maria, Kai Wehnelt, and Laura Siegemund.

Team Germany has reached the quarterfinals after winning one out of two group ties against Team Italy and Team France.

Angelique Kerber has been training hard for her quarterfinal clash against Maria Sakkari and has a special supporter by her side in Liana. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram story of Liana watching her practice on the court.

The 10-month-old looked adorable in a pink floral outfit, as she gazed at her mom with curiosity.

Algelique Kerber on Instagram

A look at Angelique Kerber and Team Germany's performance so far in the 2024 United Cup

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev for the 2024 United Cup

Team Germany, led by former WTA World No. 1 Angelique Kerber and current ATP World No. 7 Alexander Zverev, is one of the teams to have qualified for the knockout stage.

In their first group tie on December 30, 2023, Germany faced Italy at the Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney. The tie started with a setback for the Germans as Kerber lost to Jasmine Paolini in straight sets. However, they bounced back in the second match, as Zverev defeated Lorenzo Sonego in a thrilling three-setter.

The fate of the tie was then decided in the mixed doubles match, where Kerber and Zverev teamed up to face Angelica Moratelli and Sonego. The German duo proved too strong for the Italians and won in straight sets.

In their second group tie on January 1, Germany faced France, with Zverev and Adrian Mannarino contesting the first match. The German continued his impressive form, winning in three sets. However, the second match between Kerber and Caroline Garcia saw the Frenchwoman prevail in three sets.

In the mixed doubles match, Kerber and Zverev lost to Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in three sets. With this 2-1 loss, Germany missed the chance to top the group, but still qualified for the last eight as the second-placed team, thanks to their superior sets and games difference.

In the quarterfinal, Team Germany will face Team Greece, led by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari. Greece topped Group B, beating Team Canada and Team Chile in their group-stage ties.

The quarterfinal tie will be played on Friday, January 5, at the Ken Rosewall Arena. The first match will be between Angelique Kerber and Maria Sakkari, followed by a contest between Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the third match, Laura Siegemund and Maximilian Marterer will face Sakkari and Tsitsipas.

The winning team will face Australia in the semifinals.