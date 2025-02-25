Angelique Kerber sends touching message on daughter Liana's 2nd birthday

Angelique Kerber recently shared a heartwarming message on her daughter Liana's 2nd birthday. The German is currently expecting her second child.

Kerber had announced her first pregnancy just before the 2022 US Open. In 2023, she welcomed her first child, Liana, with her partner Franco Bianco. The former World No.1 took to social media to announce the birth with a beautiful black and white photo of Liana's tiny hands.

“Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023 ❤️ 🍼 💫 Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined," Kerber captioned her Instagram post.

Recently, Angelique Kerber celebrated Liana's second birthday. She shared a picture of herself and Liana standing in front of the birthday decorations and stated that she was "grateful" for every little moment she has shared with her two year old.

“Big birthday celebration for Liana today at our house 😍 2️⃣ 💕 🎂 🥳 We‘re so grateful for every moment shared with our little one ❤️ 🧚🏼 ," Kerber captioned her Instagram post.

Kerber also shared a photo of Liana's birthday cake, a pink cake adorned with a white pony decoration.

Screen grab of Kerber's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

After giving birth to Liana, Angelique Kerber returned to the court at the 2024 United Cup, representing Germany and helping her team win the title. Her best performances last year was reaching the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Italian Open, where she was defeated by Caroline Wozniacki and eventual champion Iga Swiatek, respectively.

Kerber last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics before announcing her retirement. She defeated the like Naomi Osaka, Jaqueline Cristian, and Leylah Fernandez in the first three rounds before losing to eventual gold medalist Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals.

Angelique Kerber won the last Grand Slam of her career at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships

Angelique Kerber with the 2018 Wimbeldon Championships trophy [Image Source: Getty Images]

Angelique Kerber secured her third and final Grand Slam title of her career at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. She was seeded 11th at the tournament and she began her campaign by defeating qualifier Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-3 in the first round and overcame qualifier Claire Liu 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the second round.

Kerber then triumphed over 18th seed Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 and Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6(5) in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, the former World No.1 registered a 6-3, 7-4 win over 14th seed Daria Kasatkina and then in the semifinals overcame 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 to secure her spot in the finals.

At the championship match, Angelique Kerber defeated 25th seed Serena Williams 6–3, 6–3 to win the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

In addition to her Wimbledon triumph, Kerber previously won the 2016 Australian Open and the 2016 US Open by defeating Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova in the finals, respectively . Her impressive career also includes winning a silver Olympic medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

