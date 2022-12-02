Angelique Kerber sets 'unofficial' return date after pregnancy

Former World No. 1 and three-time Angelique Kerber, who is currently on the sidelines due to her pregnancy, is looking forward to returning to the court soon. The German revealed in August this year that she was pregnant and expecting her first child.

In a recent interview with the WTA, she hinted at a possible comeback next season and revealed that she would only return to the court when she is 100% fit.

“I don’t know what time or which tournament because I really want to take the time,” Kerber said. “And when I come back, I want to come back 100 percent, fit again and feel good. This is the plan.”

Despite being away from the action, Kerber has remained active by playing tennis with young kids at her academy in Poland.

“I play with the young children. Not so intense, but I’m there. This makes me actually also happy because I’m missing the tennis life. I’m also looking forward to the new life and what next year will bring for me,” she added.

Asked about the best advice she received about making her comeback, the former Wimbledon champion said:

“Take your time. Enjoy the moment now. And then, they said I will feel when the time is there to come back. It’s better to take one month later than one month earlier.”

Angelique Kerber hopes to emulate Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka by making a strong comeback post-pregnancy

Angelique Kerber’s last match was her third-round defeat to Elise Mertens at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

In the same interview, Angelique Kerber stated that she was hoping to emulate fellow Grand Slam winners like Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Kim Clijsters — players who won several trophies after becoming a mother.

Clijsters won three Grand Slams — the US Open in 2009 and 2010, and the Australian Open in 2011. Williams reached the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and 2019, while Azarenka reached the final at the New York Major in 2020.

The 34-year-old said that she now pays close attention when speaking with any of them as she can fully relate to their experiences.

"When you talk to them now, it is more intense to listen to what they say. We see that moms can come back, also winning big titles. And I hope I can be one of them too, as well as an inspiration for new moms and women to get back to doing their business," she expressed.

