Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, Prarthana Thombare meet Bollywood stars at Mumbai Open 

Indian tennis stars Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, and Prarthana Thombare met personalities from the Indian film industry during the Mumbai Open. Raina, who has represented India in Grand Slams, and Thombare posed with Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari.

Kulhari, who started her career with theatre, has also acted in critically acclaimed movies like Pink, and Mission Mangal. She also featured in the popular web series, Four More Shots Please along with Sayani Gupta, Milind Soman, Maanvi Gagroo, and other stars.

Bhosale, on the other hand, posed with actors Neena Gupta and Tara Sharma Saluja. Gupta is a veteran of the industry, having acted in several movies. She has featured in the renowned web series Panchayat, along with Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and others.

How have Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, and Prarthana Thombare performed in the Mumbai Open?

Ankita hasn’t performed to the best of her abilities so far in the ongoing WTA 125 tournament. In the women’s doubles, she crashed out in the pre-quarters. Partnering with Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic, she lost in straight sets to Nao Hibino and Oksana Kalashnikova.

However, 32-year-old Raina, is still alive in women’s singles,. She defeated her compatriot Vaishnavi Adkar 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. Raina, who has 11 singles and 25 doubles titles to her name, will next be up against Rebecca Marino of Canada in the Round of 16 match on Thursday.

Rutuja has partnered with Alicia Barnett of the United Kingdom in doubles and got a walkover in the Round of 16 match against Zarina Diyas and Ekaterina Yashina. The duo will be up against the second-seeded pair of Elena Pridankina and Amina Anshba in the quarterfinal.

Thombare, meanwhile, has partnered with Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands in doubles. The duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech and Naho Sato 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinal, they will lock horns with the top-seeded pair of Nao Hibino and Oksana Kalashnikova,

