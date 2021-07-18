Ankita Raina’s strengths are her dedication and determination, says sports scientist Krushmi Chheda

Ankita Raina is slowly making strides onto the world stage in tennis. Entering the doubles main draw of three Grand Slams this year has put in the Indian in good stead ahead of a debut at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Although Ankita Raina faltered in the first round of the Slams, it has been a good learning curve for the top-ranked Indian player. Her Tokyo Olympics 2020 stint, partnering Sania Mirza, will be one to look out for.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc to the season, Ankita Raina has managed to make the available opportunities count.

Read: Everything you need to know about the tennis event at the Olympics

Last year, she was a part of history when she was instrumental in India's qualification for the world group playoffs for the first time in the Fed Cup.

The top-ranked Indian player beat Aldila Sutjiadi and then partnered with Sania Mirza to beat Sutziyadi and Nugroho 7-6(4), 6-0 to propel India into the play-offs.

Ankita Raina's gradual rise

With 11 ITF titles in her kitty, Ankita Raina has made waves on the WTA circuit. The Ahmedabad-based tennis player's trophy cabinet now has a WTA title and a WTA 125K title as well. However, occupying a prideful spot in her cabinet would be the 2018 Asian Games bronze medal.

Locking horns with big guns, Ankita Raina is not one to shy away from expressing herself on the courts with a wide range of shots. She has sent packing the likes of 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur, former World No. 5 Sara Errani and 2013 Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki.

Her recent performances on the world stage would give Ankita Raina some much-needed confidence ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Behind the scenes of Ankita Raina’s success lies a team. An instrumental figure is Krushmi Chheda, a nutritionist and one of India's leading sports scientists, who has been working with Ankita for years.

Also read: Sumit Nagal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics following spate of withdrawals

Krushmi Chheda is also a former tennis player and founder of CORE, a personalized consultation clinic focusing on nutrition and fitness. Chheda threw light on how Ankita Raina evolved as a player under her tutelage, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Q: When was the first time Ankita Raina and you started working? What were your targets when you started working together?

A: I started working with Ankita Raina in 2014. Some of the targets we set were to help her achieve a structured, consistent eating pattern, especially during tournaments to help sustain muscle strength, keep the body fat in check and improve her overall fitness levels while training and competing.

Q: How difficult is it to balance sports nutrition and working to her strengths?

A: Ankita Raina's strength lies in her level of dedication and determination. Once she sets her mind on something, she gives it 100 per cent. Together, we were able to identify what worked best for her and then the compliance from her side made it an easier process to balance nutrition with her tennis.

Also read: India at Olympics 2020 - Can Sania Mirza win her maiden Olympic medal in her 4th Olympic Games?

Q: What are the visible effects of transformation or betterment you have noticed in Ankita Raina after you have gotten onboard?

A: Ankita Raina has been able to identify that sweet spot with her body composition, where she feels at her best. We have worked hard over the years to help her achieve that balance despite a hectic schedule. She likes eating clean and follows a consistent pattern throughout the year. We were also able to travel together on tour to identify her requirements during matches and keep a check on her hydration and recovery throughout the tournament week as well. I have seen a consistent climb in her ability to sustain high levels of physical intensity on the court against many top-ranked players.

Q: From a nutrition and sports science point of view, what do you think is extremely important for an athlete to succeed?

A: An athlete can train well during practice sessions, but the key to success is sustaining that form day in, day out over an entire season. Sports science and nutrition helps an athlete understand and follow a routine best suited to help them recover, sustain energy levels and perform repeatedly at high intensity over a prolonged period of time without getting injured. The best athletes in the world are those who are consistent and persistent with their routine and relentlessly work to achieve the next level of fitness, and that's where sports science and nutrition can help them get an extra edge.

Edited by SANJAY K K