Anna Kalinskaya comes under fire from fans for liking Donald Trump content: "Sad when you realize most tennis players are conservative"

Anna Kalinskaya copped some criticism from the tennis universe after it came out that she engaged with social media posts featuring Donald Trump and his family. Fans were admittedly disappointed by the Russian's activity, as it implied that she might possibly be politically right-leaning.

Kalinskaya had a difficult start to her 2025 WTA Tour season, exiting the Brisbane International and the Adelaide International in the first round. The World No. 18 then withdrew from the Australian Open, a tournament where she made the quarterfinals last year, due to a virus.

Anna Kalinskaya has since steadied the ship by winning her first match of the year at this week's Singapore Open. However, her on-court performance has taken a back seat to her Instagram activity after a fan shared on X that she liked a few posts about the 47th US President Donald Trump.

"Kalinskaya is very fond of the Trump family #AO2025 #AusOpen," the fan wrote on X while attaching screenshots of Kalinskaya's Instagram activity.

The tennis community on X didn't take kindly to the above post. One fan expressed their disappointment with Kalinskaya over her possible political ideology.

"It’s kinda sad when you realize that most tennis players are conservative af," they wrote on X.

Another fan, meanwhile, implored fellow fans to not put tennis players on a pedestal.

"Sport fans when they discover their very much disgustingly rich favorite tennis player is indeed leaning to a party that benefits the rich," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"But when I said she was racist her 5 fans here jumped on me…" one fan joked.

"And for some reason her fans still support and defend her," another fan wrote.

"No wonder why she is suddenly friends with alexandra. worst wag finding another worst wag then," one fan claimed.

"All these people are millionaires what do you expect?" another insisted.

Anna Kalinskaya looks to win her first singles title on the WTA Tour at Singapore Tennis Open 2025

Anna Kalinskaya vying for maiden WTA Tour singles title (Source: Getty)

Anna Kalinskaya won her first-round match at the 2025 Singapore Tennis Open in a hard-fought fashion on Monday (January 2). She defeated USA's Caroline Dolehide by a scoreline of 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in two hours and 28 minutes.

The World No. 18 will next face Swiss qualifier Simona Waltert for a place in the last eight at the WTA 250 tournament.

Anna Kalinskaya will be eager to win her first-ever singles pro title in Singapore later this week. She has previously finished runner-up at a WTA event twice: the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, losing to Jasmine Paolini, and the 2024 Berline Ladies Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula.

