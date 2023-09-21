"Anna Kournikova 2.0";"This young generation think they're all that" - Tennis fans hit out at Emma Raducanu after Brit's latest response to criticism

Emma Raducanu's recently expressed her indifference to her critics in an interview with BBC. Her comments, however, have been received poorly by the tennis community.

Raducanu has been out of action since April after undergoing multiple surgeries, including on both her hands and her ankle. The Brit is currently ranked 214th in the world.

The 20-year-old spoke to BBC about a wide array of topics earlier on Wednesday (September 20). When asked about how she deals with criticism, she said that she takes them as a compliment.

"The fact they are still talking about me even though I'm not at these events is just a compliment. Someone told me, 'Worry when they are not talking about you'," she said.

Expand Tweet

The tennis community on X (formerly Twitter) did not take kindly to the Brit's apparently sarcastic dig at them.

One fan even went as far as to draw a comparison between her and Anna Kournikova — another tennis player that was more popular for her off-court endorsements than her on-court performances.

"Anna Kournikova 2.0, at least she won a GS tournament," they wrote, followed by an emoji.

Expand Tweet

Another fan criticized not only Emma Raducanu but the entire young generation of tennis players for taking excessive pride in themselves.

"This young generation think they are all that after they win a slam," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Emma Raducanu has failed to live up to high expectations after US Open 2021 breakthrough

Emma Raducanu poses with the 2021 US Open trophy

Emma Raducanu was the talk of the town until her fall from grace recently. The Brit won the US Open against all odds in 2021, becoming the youngest Major winner since Maria Sharapova in 2004. With her triumph, she also became the only qualifer to go all the way at a Grand Slam tournament.

Raducanu, however, failed to back up her breakthrough season in 2022, losing 19 of her 36 tour-level matches during the year. The 20-year-old also had a disappointing end to her US Open title defense, as she crashed out in the first round to French veteran Alize Cornet.

Emma Raducanu recorded relatively better results after her early exit in New York. She reached her first semifinal since her New York triumph at the 250-level event in Seoul in 2022 and also made it to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells this year, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Notably, the Brit was dealing with wrist and ankle injuries during this time. Raducanu cut short her 2023 season early and underwent three surgical procedures that have kept her out of the tour since.

In August, Raducanu was spotted practicing her strokes on the court. She has been hard at work at the gym these days, and revealed in her BBC interview that she intends to be back in action next year.