Anna Kournikova pregnant again at age 44, expecting 4th child with boyfriend Enrique Iglesias: Reports

Anna Kournikova has kept her life away from the spotlight since retiring from tennis, but any glimpse of news about her still creates a stir. Recently, she made the headlines once again after reports suggested that the former tennis star is pregnant again.

Kournikova and pop star Enrique Iglesias first crossed paths in 2001 while filming his music video 'Escape,' and they’ve been together ever since. While the two have never publicly confirmed whether they’re married, their relationship has lasted for more than 20 years.

The couple welcomed twins, Lucy and Nicholas, on December 16, 2017, followed by their daughter, Mary (nicknamed Masha), on January 30, 2020. Now, according to Spanish outlet ¡Hola!, they are expecting their fourth child, with the Russian, 44, already halfway through her pregnancy.

The pregnancy follows earlier health concerns this year, when Anna Kournikova was spotted in a wheelchair and wearing an orthopedic boot. Thankfully, she appears to have recovered well, and reports suggest the pregnancy is progressing smoothly.

A look into Anna Kournikova's tennis career

Anna Kournikova’s tennis career was short but left a lasting impression. Born in Moscow in 1981, she rose rapidly through the junior circuit and moved to Florida to train at Nick Bollettieri’s academy. By just 16, she was already making waves, reaching the Wimbledon semifinals in 1997. Though she never won a WTA singles title, she quickly became one of the sport’s most recognizable figures.

Kournikova's biggest success came in doubles, where she teamed up with Martina Hingis to form one of the most dominant pairings of their time. The duo captured two Australian Open crowns, several WTA titles, and climbed to the World No. 1 ranking. In singles, she achieved a career-high of No. 8.

Unfortunately, persistent back and foot injuries stalled the Russian's rise, forcing her to step away from the tour in 2003 at just 21 years old. Still, her influence went far beyond her own career. She even inspired fellow Russian Maria Sharapova, who later became a five-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest talents tennis has ever seen.

