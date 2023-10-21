“Announces players just to sell tickets, wake up" - Rafael Nadal's surprise at Tiley's 'comeback' claim has fans criticizing Australian Open director

Tennis fans criticized Australian Open director Craig Tiley after Rafael Nadal stated that he was surprised by the former's claims of his comeback at the Melbourne Major.

The Spaniard has been out of action for a long time now, with his last match being his second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at last year's Australian Open. He suffered a hip injury and later underwent surgery, thus ending his 2023 season.

Tiley said that the Spaniard would return to action at the 2024 edition of the Melbourne Major. However, Nadal claimed that he was surprised by the Aussie's comments as he himself didn't know when he would return.

"I had no idea they would say that. I was the first one to be surprised because I don't even know it myself [when I'll return]. I understand and appreciate the hope of the Australian Open to have me there, my hope as well is to be there, but until this becomes a reality, there's still a long way to go," he told Movistar Plus+ (quotes translated from Spanish).

Several fans reacted to the 37-year-old's response to Tiley's statements and took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the Australian Open chairman, with one claiming that he announced players only for the sake of selling tickets.

"Anything else needed to call out this man’s bluff? He announces players just to sell tickets, wake up," a fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

One fan claimed that Craig Tiley should be glad that Nadal was a very relaxed and nice guy.

"A certain tournament director Down Under should be happy Rafa‘s such a relaxed and too nice for this world guy," another fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Another fan called Craig Tiley a "clown" and "unprofessional"

"Jesus Christ Craig Tiley. What a clown and so unprofessional," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Rafael Nadal's surprise reaction to Craig Tiley's claims:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal yet to set a date for comeback

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal claimed that while he would want to return to action at the Australian Open, he could not set a return date because he still felt discomfort, albeit less than before.

"I am training more now than a month ago but I am going day by day. Let's see if I have the possibility of increasing the intensity to return little by little," the Spaniard said.

"My first idea would be to return to Australia but I can't tell you. I am being able to train a little more, which for me is progress. I am with less pain but I still have discomfort. If I had less pain I could give you a date," he added.

The Spaniard's prolonged absence from the ATP Tour has seen him suffer a huge drop in the rankings. He is currently 243rd in the world with only 255 points to his name.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here