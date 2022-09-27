"Another a****le who thinks I cheated" - Martina Navratilova publicy confronts critic

Former tennis player Martina Navratilova did not hold back while confronting a critic on social media on Sunday.

One user accused the Czech-American of using steroids back in her playing days, which she did not take lightly.

"@Martina steroids you know about but it was OK because you were different," a tweet read.

"Another asshole who thinks I cheated. What a jerk," responded Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Another asshole who thinks I cheated. What a jerk Another asshole who thinks I cheated. What a jerk https://t.co/x6XBXE1fh6

The former World No.1 made her feelings clear and stated that she did well in her playing days as she was just better than those around her.

"Careful here Bill- you are treading on very thin ice… I was just better," she added.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @wagcar3 Careful here Bill- you are treading on very thin ice… I was just better. @wagcar3 Careful here Bill- you are treading on very thin ice… I was just better.

The 65-year-old is considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She has won a total of 59 Major titles, with 18 of those being singles. She also holds the record for winning the most singles tournaments (167), more than any male or female. She has also won the most (9) Wimbledon ladies' singles titles.

"This is serious" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Magnus Carlsen's cheating accusations

Martina Navratilova is an 18-time Grand Slam champion.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova expressed shock at an accusation made by World Chess champion Magnus Carlsen. In a statement released on social media, Carlsen explained his reasons for withdrawing from his round three match against Hans Niemann at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup in Missouri, USA.

Navratilova mentioned the severity of the accusation and that, if true, would be quite the news.

"This is a serious accusation and if true quite the scandal… yikes," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

In his statement, Carlsen explained his decision to withdraw from the competition and was aware of the frustration amongst the chess community following his decision.

"At the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, I made the unprecedented professional decision to withdraw from the tournament after my round three game against Hans Niemann. A week later during the Champions Chess Tour, I resigned against Hans Niemann after playing only one move. I know that my actions have frustrated many in the chess community. I'm frustrated. I want to play chess. I want to continue to play chess at the highest level in the best events," said Carlsen in the first part of his statement.

He further stated that he does not feel comfortable competing against someone who has been caught cheating on multiple occasions and that he hopes the truth will come out and that the matter will be resolved.

"There is more that I would like to say. Unfortunately, at this time I am limited in what I can say without explicit permission from Niemann to speak openly. So far I have only been able to speak with my actions, and those actions have stated clearly that I am not willing to play chess with Niemann. I hope that the truth on this matter comes out, whatever it may be," added Carlsen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far