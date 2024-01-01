Iga Swiatek made a humorous comment involving compatriot Hubert Hurkacz after the duo thumped the Spanish pair of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at United Cup 2024.

Swiatek and Hurkacz secured a second straight victory for Poland in Group A at the United Cup by defeating Spain on Monday, January 1. They earlier bettered Brazil 3-0 on Saturday, December 30.

Poland suffered a hiccup early in the match as Hurkacz lost his singles tie against Fokina. Despite clinching the first set, the ATP No. 9 lost the plot in the following two sets and suffered a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss.

Swiatek, however, stepped up to bring the national side on par by thrashing Tormo 6-2, 6-1 in the women's singles tie. Later, the Poles joined hands for the mixed-doubles duel against Tormo and Fokina. They raced to a 6-0, 6-0 victory without breaking a sweat.

After the match, the four-time Grand Slam champion joked about dishing out a double bagel to the Spaniards with assistance from fellow "chef" Hurkacz, referring to the famous 'Iga's Bakery' phenomenon.

"Well, I’m happy that I’ve somebody right now, another chef in the bakery so… no I’m kidding. I mean on Twitter it said that ‘Bakery should be closed on New Year’s Eve’, but here we are," she said during the on-court interview after the win.

Expand Tweet

Hubert Hurkacz, however, defined his role in the bakery as merely the ingredient supplier.

"I mean I think I was just bringing the ingredients," he said.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek: "I'm trying to teach Hubie that he doesn't need a tiebreaker in every set"

Iga Swiatek of Poland addresses a press conference.

Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz's banter continued during the post-match press conference as well. On being asked if the motivation behind finishing the mixed-doubles tie in a flash was a dinner appointment for the Polish duo, Swiatek replied cheekily.

"For us, lunch," she said.

Hurkacz decided to elaborate on his loss to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

"Alejandro, he's playing really well. Hopefully he continues to play that well. Maybe I'll win some matches against him in singles, as well."

At this, the WTA star cracked a joke at her compatriot.

"I'm trying to teach Hubie that he doesn't need a tiebreaker in every set," Iga Swiatek said.

With the win over Spain on Monday, Poland have qualified for the quarterfinals at United Cup 2024 in Perth, Australia.