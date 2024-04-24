"Another episode of Rafael Nadal's soap opera";"Not encouraging at all"- Fans react to Spaniard's latest admission about French Open participation

Fans online expressed their concern and dismay at Rafael Nadal's announcement that talked about the possibility of not playing at Roland Garros this season. Nadal is slated to play at the Madrid Open against teenage sensation Darwin Blanch.

Nadal's comeback in the 2024 season has been beset with injuries. Whenever it looked like the Spaniard was on the road to a full recovery, another injury concern set him back. During his match against Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open, it was evident that the Spaniard had not gained his full mobility to cover the court which he used so effortlessly during his peak.

Jose Morgado tweeted that in the press conference before his Madrid Open match, Nadal hinted that his current physical condition was not ideal to participate in the French Open. Nadal said the absence of Roland Garros would not hamper his legacy and would give him time to focus on the Olympics that are slated to take place in Paris this year.

“If I arrive Paris the way I feel today, I will not play. I will play Roland Garros if I feel competitive. If I can play, I play. If I can’t play, I can’t. It won’t be the end of the world or the end of my career. I still got goals after Roland Garros, like the Olympics,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Fans were disappointed by the news about Nadal's possible absence from the French Open this year.

"This not encouraging at all" said a fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan pointed out that this was another chapter of theatrics from the Spaniard.

"Another episode of #Nadal’s soap opera. So exhausting!" said a fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions:

"Interesting that he didn’t mention Wimbledon which is in between RoLand Garros and the Olympics" pointed out a fan.

"What the hell is going on with him? Any news on what he is suffering with physically Jose?" inquired a fan.

"Basically everyone can play the Olympics cause “Rules are Rules” :) said another fan.

"So what part of his body is primarily bothering him right now?" asked another fan

Nadal has expressed his desire to play at the Paris Olympics 2024

Tennis - Olympics: Day 9

Rafael Nadal had stated that the 2024 season would be his last on the ATP Tour. Of the tournaments the Spaniard has earmarked to play in his farewell season, the Paris Olympics is the foremost.

"I'd like to play at the Olympics. It's not something I can confirm right now, but I hope I will... I think I will," said Nadal at a press conference (via nbcwashington.com).

Rafael Nadal has won the gold medal for Spain in both singles and doubles. The Spaniard won singles gold in 2008, beating Fernando Gonzalez of Chile. Later, in 2016, Nadal partnered with Marc Lopez to win the gold medal in doubles by defeating the team of Romania in the finals.

Nadal also had the distinction of carrying the national flag at the opening ceremony during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Nadal is currently No. 512 on the ATP rankings, which is below the parameters set for Olympic participation. However, the possibility of the Spaniard receiving a wildcard entry to the event is quite high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback