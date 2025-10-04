"Another toxic MAGA snowflake" - Martina Navratilova slams FBI director Kash Patel for reportedly sacking trainee over pride flag display

Martina Navratilova called out FBI director Kash Patel for recently dismissing a young trainee in Quantico. She was shocked to notice the trainee being punished for displaying a Pride flag on their desk.Navratilova is one of the most decorated players in the history of tennis. She's captured 18 Grand Slam titles during her career and is often spotted at significant events on tour.The 68-year-old criticized Patel for his treatment of a young trainee via 'X'. She called the experienced FBI director 'toxic' and 'insecure' for his ruthless actions.&quot;Another toxic insecure MAGA snowflake,&quot; Martina Navratilova saidKashyap Pramod Patel is an American lawyer and former federal prosecutor, serving as the FBI Director since February 20, 2025. He was born in New York and has graduated from the University of Richmond in 2002.Despite having a stable career, Patel reportedly dismissed the individual during his new agent training at Quantico. He called the display of a pride flag on one's desk as &quot;poor judgment&quot; and an &quot;inappropriate portrayal of political signage.Navratilova has always been outspoken about LGBTQ rights in the USA. During an intervew with Tennis Magazine, she shared that progress in the U.S. has been slower than that in Europe and Canada.&quot;One thing that distresses me is the way America has become the world's most hated nation. I can't change that, but it's disappointing because it's still a great country, even though we still leave so many behind,&quot; Martina Navratilova said.&quot;America has given me everything I could have dreamed of in most cases, but also less in some cases. But there are some areas, like gay rights, where America could be further ahead. We seem to be making some progress, but we're still behind most of Europe and Canada. Overall, though, it's a slam dunk,&quot; she added &quot;Male bodies need to play in male sports&quot; - Martina Navratilova reaffirms her stance on transgender athletesMartina Navratilova at the International Tennis Hall of Fame - Source: GettyMartina Navratilova was recently spotted during the US Open men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz claimed the honours by defeating the Italian in New York, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.The former World No. 1 has had her share of disagreements with Donald Trump. However, she agreed with the POTUS on banning transgender athletes from women's sports.During an interview with BBC's Anmol Rajan, Navratilova emphasized that male athletes should only compete in male category sports.&quot;Male bodies need to play in male sports. They just need to compete in the proper category, which is the male category. It’s that simple. But by including male bodies in the women’s tournament, now somebody is not getting into the tournament. A woman is not going into the tournament because now a male has taken her place,&quot; Martina Navratilova saidThe latest US federal policy (Executive Order 14201) bars transgender women from competing in women's sports. Most states have adopted similar bans, while ongoing legal challenges are still being decided in federal courts.