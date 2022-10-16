Antwerp 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | European Open

The draw for the seventh edition of the European Open has been revealed, with the first round of the men's singles tournament starting on Monday.

While no top-10 players will be in action, there are some well-known names in the main draw of the ATP tournament, like Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, among others.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP 250 tournament.

What is the European Open?

The European Open is an ATP 250 tournament that takes place in Antwerp, Belgium. The inaugural edition of the competition took place in 2016, with Richard Gasquet winning it by beating Diego Schwartzman in the final.

Schwartzman has unfortunately been on the losing side thrice in the tournament, including last year's final, where he lost to Jannik Sinner. The Italian, however, will not be defending his title this season.

This year marks the seventh edition of the European Open.

Venue

The Lotto Arena in Antwerp is the venue for the ATP 250 tournament.

Players

Hubert Hurkacz is the top seed and is a heavy favorite to win the tournament. The Pole has produced some impressive performances so far this season and will look to win his second title of 2022 in Antwerp.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is seeded second and is also among the favorites to win it. The Canadian fell out of the top 10 of the ATP rankings following his premature exit at the US Open. However, he has produced some good performances since then, beating Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup and reaching the final of the Firenze Open. At his best, the Canadian is a formidable opponent and he has a good chance of winning the tournament.

Diego Schwartzman has lost in the final of the European Open thrice and will perhaps be more determined to win it than any other player. The Argentine has a poor record on hardcourts this season (9-10) but he could be a formidable opponent on his day.

The likes of Karen Khachanov, Francisco Cerundolo, Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray are also capable of contending for the ATP 250 tournament.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on October 16-17, with the main draw starting on Monday, October 17. The first and second round matches will be played from Monday to Thursday.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on Friday, followed by the semifinals and the final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The doubles final will begin at 1:30 pm local time, followed by the singles final at 4 pm. Click here for a detailed schedule of the tournament.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2022 European Open is €648,130. The men's singles winner will walk away with a cheque worth €98,580 and 250 ranking points.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking points Champion €98,580 250 Runner-up €57,505 150 Semifinal €33,805 90 Quarterfinal €19,595 45 Second Round €11,375 20 First Round €6,950 10

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the European Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

