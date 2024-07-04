Tennis Journalist Ben Rothenberg has publicly criticized Emma Raducanu for opting to sleep in rather than vote in the 2024 UK general election while she competes at the Wimbledon Championships. Raducanu's decision sparked a debate about athletes' civic responsibilities.

Raducanu, currently ranked 135th in the world, has been performing decently at Wimbledon, winning two matches in a row without dropping a set. The British wildcard defeated Mexican qualifier Renata Zarazua 7-6(0), 6-3 in the first round, followed by a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory against World No. 33 Elise Mertens in the second.

However, her off-court decisions have now taken center stage. During a post-match press conference following her second-round victory, Raducanu was asked if she planned to vote in the upcoming election, scheduled for Thursday, July 4.

The Brit responded that she would rather have a "lie-in" before her practice session for the third-round match and admitted she was unaware of the election date.

"No. I think I'll have a lie-in, then I'll come to practice. I didn't even know it was tomorrow, to be honest. Thanks for letting me know," she said.

The decision opened up a conversation about balancing professional commitments and civic duties, particularly for high-profile individuals.

Rothenberg, known for his forthright opinions, criticized Raducanu's response to the question, implying it wouldn't be tolerated in the United States. He also acknowledged his lack of knowledge about UK media culture but argued that an American star athlete would face harsh criticism for a similar answer.

"I don’t know the voting culture in the UK quite as well, but I do know that any American superstar athlete would get utterly dragggggged for an answer like this," he wrote on X.

Emma Raducanu will take on Maria Sakkari in a rematch of the 2021 US Open semifinal

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Emma Raducanu will face ninth seed Maria Sakkari in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, July 5. This will be a rematch of their 2021 US Open semifinals, where eventual champion Raducanu stunned Sakkari in straight sets.

Sakkari has also been performing well at Wimbledon, winning two matches in a row against Mccartney Kessler and Arantxa Rus, respectively, without dropping a set.

The head-to-head record between Raducanu and Sakkari is 1-0 in favor of the former, who won their only encounter at the 2021 US Open. The Brit became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era, defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

However, the match at Wimbledon could be a different story, as both players have improved their games. Emma Raducanu will have the advantage of playing in front of her home crowd, while Maria Sakkari will have the edge of having more experience and ranking.

The winner of the match will face either Lulu Sun or Zhu Lin in the Round of 16.

