"Any time Rafael Nadal can rest and take time off, I think is a bonus and a positive for him" - Chris Evert

Chris Evert believes Rafael Nadal's injury problems are a blessing in disguise as they allow the Mallorcan time to rest his body.

Nadal, who spent nearly all of the post-clay season on the sidelines last year, fractured his rib during the Indian Wells Masters last month. He is expected to miss up to six weeks of action, forcing him to sit out a number of events on his favorite surface.

Against that background, Chris Evert explained to Eurosport that she considers Nadal's latest injury a minor "hiccup."

"I think with his record this year, he has lost one match so far," Evert told Eurosport. "He had that streak of so many tournaments and so many wins, and he has had a wonderful start to 2022. I think this injury is a hiccup."

Having said that, Evert believes Nadal getting time off from the sport is a boon for the 35-year-old.

"I think any time Rafa can rest and take time off, I think is a bonus, is a positive for him," she added. "What comes into effect is the years and years and years before. It is not only what happened three or four weeks ago."

According to the American, Nadal has the know-how to deal with such situations and make a successful comeback.

"He has a myriad, or an abundance, of experience and confidence from years and years and years of pulling himself out of tough matches and being world No. 1. I don't think the mental part will affect him," Evert explained.

The 18-time Slam champion then shifted her focus to the French Open. She highlighted how the Spaniard will need to be at his best from a physical standpoint to compete in the best-of-five format at Roland Garros.

"He has put his body through the mill the last 20 years and I think the more important thing right now is making sure that he is healthy, especially when you are playing three out of five sets," Evert said.

"Especially when you are playing Grand Slams, seven matches to win, and especially with how well the other men are playing," she added. "I think it is crucial that he is 100% healthy if he hopes to win the French Open."

"This injury for Rafael Nadal was absolutely unexpected" - Alex Corretja

Rafael Nadal injured himself during the Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal started the season in fantasic fashion, winning 20 matches in a row and three straight titles, including a record-breaking 21st Major at the Australian Open. But a rib injury has put a dampener on his campaign.

During a recent conversation with Eurosport Spain, Alex Corretja gave his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's injury. He expressed his surprise at Nadal's injury but stressed that the Spaniard was bound to feel the effects of playing so many matches after a long hiatus.

"This injury for Rafa was absolutely unexpected," Corretja told Eurosport Spain. "Honestly, he was in perfect form, with confidence, winning matches. It really was a perfect start for the season, but sometimes it can happen that when you haven't competed for a while you start to win many sets, many matches and that sometimes causes a new injury, as has been the case this time."

