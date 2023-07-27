Soccer player Lindsey Horan chose Serena Williams as one of her sports icons to grace her very own American sports Mount Rushmore.

During a promotional video for Team USA, Horan was asked to name her favorite sports stars for her very own American sports Mount Rushmore. She named a remarkable quartet of American sports stars - gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer Katie Ledecky, tennis legend Serena Williams, and her former teammate Tobin Heath.

While speaking about Serena Williams, Lindsey Horan expressed her admiration for tennis, stating that it is one of her "favorite sports." She further added that whenever the 23-time Grand Slam champion represents Team USA, it is "the coolest thing in the world" for her.

"Have to go with Serena Williams. Tennis is one of my favourite sports, so anytime that she represents Team USA as well is one of the coolest things in the world," Horan said.

"Everyone doesn't really like us"- When Serena Williams opened up on people not wanting to see a Grand Slam final between her and Venus Williams

Serena and Venus Williams at the 2017 Australian Open

Back in 2000, Serena Williams stated that many did not want to see her lock horns with her sister Venus Williams in a Grand Slam final.

Serena clinched her first-ever Grand Slam singles title at the 1999 US Open. With this win under her belt, she entered the following year's edition of the hardcourt Major as one of the top contenders.

Seeded fifth, she advanced to the quarterfinals without conceding a single set. However, her campaign came to an end when she faced off against the second seed, Lindsay Davenport, who defeated her with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline.

During her post-match press conference, Serena was informed that both Davenport and Martina Navratilova expressed their disinterest in witnessing a Grand Slam final, featuring her and her sister, Venus.

When asked if she found that surprising, the then-teenager confidently asserted that she was not taken aback. Serena Williams believed that although a match between the two sisters in a final was bound to occur, many did not want that to happen.

She further attributed this sentiment to the fact that she and her sister were not particularly well-liked by everyone.

"That's the way a lot of people would want it," she said. "I'm sure a lot of people never want to see an all-Williams final. It's going to happen in the future inevitably. Nobody's going to be able to stop it. Unfortunately, I didn't pull my end up this year."

She added:

"I'm sure in the next Grand Slam, the Australian Open, Wimbledon or the French, the US Open, I'm going to do my utmost to make sure it happens, make sure it happens because that's just what I would like. Obviously, no one would want to see an all-Williams final because everyone doesn't really like us. That's just the way it is."

Although Serena did not make it to the US Open final, Venus Williams went on to win the tournament, triumphing over Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

