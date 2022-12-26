"Anyone who votes yes on this, I'll personally fight you" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle jokes about him wanting to bleach his hair

American tennis player Taylor Fritz recently took to his social media to ask his fans about his new look heading into the 2023 season.

Fritz was seen sporting long hair with bleached blonde tips and asked his fans whether he should continue with the look or go with something else. He wrote that he had asked a similar question last season and wanted to know fans' opinions about bleaching his hair.

"Time for a cut..asked this question at the exact same time last year and it was a hard no..so let's run it back..do we bleach it?" asked Fritz on his poll on Instagram story.

Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle replied to it, threatening his followers and telling them she would fight anyone who answered yes.

"Anyone who votes yes on this, I'll personally fight you," replied Riddle.

"People don’t know tennis as we know tennis" - Taylor Fritz

In a recent interview with Clay, Taylor Fritz remarked that people outside the courts don't know tennis as players do. He cited the example of Rafael Nadal and his tactics against him and why he uses his sliced backhands so much.

"People don’t know tennis as we know tennis," said the American. "They thought, you know, Rafa slicing all of his backhands, they think that’s because he had bad abs. Any match Rafa he has played against me, he slices his backhands. It is his strategy, it’s smart.

Elaborating further on Nadal's strategy, Fritz said:

"He doesn’t want to hit over a backhand and then I have a shoulder-high forehand than I can hit. He always slices against me to give me nothing to work with. I saw a million people like: ‘Oh, he couldn’t hit backhands and you lost to him’. No, like, that’s how he plays me and the only difference in the game was his serve and that actually made it tougher for me."

Recalling his win over the 22-time Grand Slam winner at Indian Wells this season, the American went on to describe the moment as 'insane'.

"That was insane. I do what I do for that kind of moment. It’s the reason why I play tennis. Before the match, I was not even sure how I was going to be able to play it, and then I’m winning. I was twenty in the world. A crazy title to me," he said.

