Frances Tiafoe jokingly asks for Madison Keys' autograph after United cup win

American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe jokingly sought his compatriot Madison Keys for her autograph after a win at the 2023 United Cup.

On Thursday (December 29), Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys gave the United States a 2-0 lead over the Czech Republic.

Fritz broke Jiri Lehecka's serve in the ninth game of the second set, going on to win 6-3, 6-4. Keys then defeated Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-3 in their second Group C match at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena.

In their next singles matches against the Czechs, USA's Jessica Pegula will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Friday, while Frances Tiafoe will face Tomas Machac. Pegula and Fritz are both expected to compete in mixed doubles as well.

After Madison Keys registered a win for her team, Frances Tiafoe approached her and jokingly asked for an autograph. Keys shared the entire video on her Instagram story, where she can be heard responding sarcastically to her compatriot, saying:

"Anything for my fans."

Madison Keys' Instagram story.

"I'm super excited to be here, play with these guys; I think we have a great team" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe pictured at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three.

During a press conference prior to the start of the 2023 United Cup, Frances Tiafoe stated that he was "super excited" to start the season in Australia, coming on the back of a successful season that saw him make it to the semifinals of the US Open.

He added that Team USA appears to be in great shape to win the title and joked that he hoped his teammates Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys would carry him through.

"Yeah, I mean, I feel pretty good. I feel pretty excited for this year, for this season. I'm super excited to be here, play with these guys. I think we have a great team. Hopefully we can win it. Hopefully Taylor [Fritz] and Jess [Jessica Pegula] and Maddie [Madison Keys] can really carry me," Tiafoe said.

The 24-year-old American went on to say that he is excited to be playing in the new mixed-team tournament and to be among everyone and that he is hoping to play some good tennis.

"It's good. Obviously being around everyone, everyone kind of lifting you up, seeing good tennis. It's easy to compete when someone (indiscernible) about you. Hopefully I can come up with some good tennis. Hopefully these guys can carry me and win the thing (smiling)," Tiafoe added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes