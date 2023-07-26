Victoria Azarenka clicked a funny picture featuring Lionel Messi during a Leagues Cup game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United.

The Belarusian tennis star is an avid football enthusiast and a passionate Messi supporter. She had previously expressed her delight at the Argentine superstar's introduction as an Inter Miami CF player at Fort Lauderdale's DRV PINK Stadium, Florida.

After spending the last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine superstar has joined Inter Miami that will keep him with the club through the conclusion of the 2025 campaign played in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

In accordance with the terms of the contract, Messi is entitled to receive an annual sum that ranges between about $50 million and $60 million, in addition to a signing bonus and a stake in Inter Miami.

Messi started off his debut appearance in Miami colors with a dramatic late freekick winner in a 2-1 Leagues Cup victory over Cruz Azul.

Inter Miami progressed to the League Cup knockout stages after a 4-0 win over Atlanta United yesterday. The Argentine was on a hat-trick when he was replaced in the 78th minute.

Azarenka took to her twitter handle to share a “selfie” with Lionel Messi from the game yesterday. The picture features her standing in the stands laughing and Messi playing on the field. While it is technically a selfie with Messi, Azarenka joked that if she got any closer to the man, she would end up in tears.

“My selfie with Messi, my face, anywhere closer than that i would probably/most likely cry” she tweeted.

victoria azarenka @vika7

My face



anywhere closer than that I would probably/most likely cry twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/0pWWfkwnCF My selfie with MessiMy faceanywhere closer than that I would probably/most likely cry

Victoria Azarenka loses focus when her son watches her play

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Victoria Azarenka put on a great performance at Wimbledon this year. She defeated Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-2, 6-4 to move to the fourth round. She qualified for the fourth round for the first time since 2017. However, she lost to Elina Svitolina 6-2, 4-6, 6-7(9) ending her impressive run at the tournament.

Azarenka, who gave birth to her son Leo back in 2017, has had a tough time on the personal front. However, motherhood is something she has enjoyed immensely, something she even opened up on during a post-match press conference at Wimbledon. She mentioned how she has a bit of free time on her hands now that Leo has started school.

"Well, it has changed quite a bit throughout the years. My son is six-and-a-half years old now, and he started school, so I have a little bit of free time once I drop him off to school during the day"

While some personal time is good, Azarenka admitted to feeling a little guilty about it too and said she does not wish to miss out on any of Leo’s childhood as he grows up.

"But for me the biggest challenge, I would say, was an emotional attachment is kind of carrying that guilt of having time for myself and plan my day to be sometimes a little bit selfish.

"I had a feeling that I don't want to miss out on really anything when he's growing up"

Azarenka also revealed that her son now wants to start coming to her matches to watch his mom play and how that is fun but also a little distracting because she tends to get into mom mode whenever her son is around.

"So now my son wants to come to my matches (smiling). It's still a bit of a hard feeling for me, because I get a bit distracted.

"I have tried that in 's-Hertogenbosch, and it was very awesome moment to share, but at the same time it kind of takes me a bit, you know, into my mom mode too much rather than being a tennis player"