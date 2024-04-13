Ben Shelton, Jannik Sinner, Andy Murray, and other ATP Tour players answering their greatest musician of all time has sparked hilarious reactions among fans.

The ATP Tour recently posted a video where they asked players on tour who they thought the greatest musician or band of all time was. This video features the likes of Jannik Sinner, Ben Shelton, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, and Andy Murray, among many others.

This question set off a series of different answers with Sinner answering Seal, Ben Shelton and Cameron Norrie answering Jon Bon Jovi and Alex de Minaur answering Oasis. Murray and Denis Shapovalov went with the Beatles, but the Canadian also named Queen.

While Andrey Rublev answered Motley Crue, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina went with younger generation musicians and bands like Coldplay and Avicii, respectively. Grigor Dimitrov chose The Weeknd as his greatest musician and the Backstreet Boys as his greatest band.

Job Bon Jovi made a surprise cameo at the end of the video, where he called Paul McCartney and the Beatles his greatest of all time. Ben Shelton, who was present when Bon Jovi answered, asked the interviewers to tell him who the World No. 14 called the greatest. After knowing that Shelton had taken his name, Bon Jovi expressed bliss.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter), where they reacted to the players' answers with many of them expressing their views. One of the fans felt that all the players lacked taste in music.

"An appalling lack of taste from every single one of them"

Expand Tweet

Another fan was sad that none of the players named a woman as their greatest musician.

"for a dollar name a woman"

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions from fans.

"Straight Men really don’t think about women at all do they," a fan said.

"Wow no one answered Michael Jackson or Sting or Bruce Springteen or David Bowie?" A fan was surprised

"Andy Murray and Denis Shapavolav understood the assignment." A fan opined

"The fact that no one said Michael Jackson…" Another fan said

"Jon Bon Jovi is just an awesome guy to meet" - When Ben Shelton met with the American legend

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton recently met with American singer Jon Bon Jovi at the 2024 Miami Open.

Shelton, who was gearing up for the second stop of the Sunshine Double to begin at that time bumped into Bon Jovi, a tennis enthusiast himself, during the pre-tournament festivities and had a conversation with him.

Speaking about his meeting with Bon Jovi, Shelton said that it was crazy to meet the American singer. The 21-year-old also shared that he received some words of wisdom from the 'It's My Life' singer.

“It's always crazy whenever you get to meet a legend in whatever field they are in. So it was cool to meet him and realise how down to earth he is. He gave me a few good pointers, advice just on life and being out here as a professional. Creation of ideas, that type of thing," Ben Shelton told ATP Tour.com.

“He is just an awesome guy to meet. Really cool that he took the time to come out.”