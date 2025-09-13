"Appearance fee for Carlos Alcaraz is growing by the day" - Fans react as Laver Cup announces Frances Tiafoe's replacement for Team World

World No. 8 Alex de Minaur has replaced Frances Tiafoe after the American withdrew from the 2025 Laver Cup event. In de Minaur, Team World saw another top-10-ranked player in their squad when they go up against Team Europe this fall.Laver Cup's official X page announced the replacement. The post also mentioned that captain &quot;Andre Agassi is counting on De Minaur to bring his trademark grit and energy to Chase Center.&quot;Seeing the kind of roster Team World is assembling under the leadership of tennis legend Agassi, fans asked Team Europe to buckle up. One fan particularly wants World No. 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz to join Team Europe:&quot;The appearance fee for Alcaraz is growing by the day😂 the event *needs* him to show up now that Shelton, Paul, and Tiafoe are all out. Fritz, De Minaur, Cerundolo, Michelsen, Fonseca, and Opelka the new Team World.&quot;Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates25LINKThe appearance fee for Alcaraz is growing by the day😂 the event *needs* him to show up now that Shelton, Paul, and Tiafoe are all out. Fritz, De Minaur, Cerundolo, Michelsen, Fonseca, and Opelka the new Team World.One Team World fan shared his excitement with the addition of Alex de Minaur:&quot;F**K YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS F**KING FINALLY, ALEX IN LAVER CUPPPPPO.&quot;&quot;This is an upgrade,&quot; another fan added.&quot;The team is no longer DEI compliant,&quot; one fan wrote.Some fans were not so happy with the recent additions and replacements.&quot;And now I want my money back. No Tommy, Ben, or Foe, when it's taking place here? Ridiculous. I know there were injuries but come on,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Alex I thought you are feeling burnt out from tennis? Flying from Sydney after Davis cup to SF then back to asia,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;World number 8 and he’s the sub?? Mmm? I hope the moneys good, coz the respect isn’t,&quot; another fan posted.With all four Grand Slams of the year done and dusted, it's time for some Davis Cup and Laver Cup action to take over. The 2025 Laver Cup is scheduled to be played from September 19 to 21, 2025. For the first time, the event will be held on the US West Coast, as the tournament will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco.Before Frances Tiafoe's replacement, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul also pulled out of Laver CupFrances Tiafoe's withdrawal from the 2025 Laver Cup followed several other changes in the Team World roster led by captain Andre Agassi and vice-captain Pat Rafter. Earlier, World No. 6 Ben Shelton and No. 16 Tommy Paul also pulled out.Shelton hurt his left shoulder, which forced him to retire in the third round match at the 2025 US Open. For Paul, the reason was pretty much similar as he has struggled with recurring injuries throughout the season.They were replaced by Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka. The loss of both American stars and their subsequent replacements has left several tennis fans disheartened.