"Are you asking me about July 2024?" - Petra Kvitova responds to question on retirement, Wimbledon return after fourth-round exit

Petra Kvitova exited the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after a fourth-round loss to Ons Jabeur. The two-time former champion could not find her range on the day, losing out in straight sets 6-0, 6-3 in a little over an hour.

At 33, Kvitova was playing in her 15th Wimbledon and several fans and observers were keen to uncover her plans on a possible return to the venue where she has had her most success.

Addressing her future plans in an interview with iSport.cz shortly after her loss, Kvitova said the 2024 season was far away at this point. The southpaw joked whether the question was simply a ploy to have her spill the beans on Wimbledon.

"Not yet, it's still too long," Petra Kvitova said. "Are you asking me about 2024 in July? You never ask me that. But I'm not going to look for anything in it."

In a respite for fans, however, Kvitova said that while she did not have any interesting answers at this point, she was not planning on quitting anytime soon.

"I have no interesting answers," she added. "When I know something interesting, I will tell you. But I don't plan on quitting, if that's enough for you.''

Elaborating on what drives her to keep going even after having enjoyed an illustrious career over the past decade and a half, the Czech said she still enjoys being out on the court and her passion for tennis is still burning within.

"Because I still enjoy it," Petra Kvitova said. "I will still find a passion for tennis somewhere in me. It is very difficult for me to train and prepare, it is very bad for morale. I enjoy playing matches. Although not like this last one."

Petra Kvitova looks ahead at US Open swing after Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Petra Kvitova also divulged her immediate plans, saying she was looking ahead at the US Open swing after her Wimbledon exit.

The Czech said she has already signed up for the Montreal and Cincinnati — where she reached the final last — and may fly later fly to China and Guadalajara for the remaining WTA 1000 events of the calendar year.

"Well, I'm entered in Montreal, Cincinnati, US Open, classic start," Kvitova said. "And then after US Open, I have no idea because the schedule, it's tough. So I'm not sure about the traveling and what I gonna play there. It's China, Guadalajara, as well. Yeah, it will be interesting."

Petra Kvitova, who is currently ranked at No. 5 in the Live Race to the WTA Finals rankings, said while it was nice to be around the top, the same does not drive her as much as Wimbledon and the other Grand Slams.

"For me, the Grand Slams are more motivating," Kvitova said. "Of course, being in the top ten is great, getting to the Tour Finals is also great. And so far I have the prerequisites for that. But on the other hand, I've already played so many of them... It's nice to be there, but it's not like I could break because of it."

