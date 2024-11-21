"Are Carlos Alcaraz & his coach mad?"; "Worst idea in world" - Fans stunned as Jack Draper & Spaniard set to train together in pre-season preparation

Tennis fans were stunned after learning that Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz will reportedly be training together during the pre-season. Both players will allegedly train at Juan Carlos Ferrero's tennis academy in Alicante, Spain.

Draper had a good 2024 season. He started off strong this year by making it to the final of the 2024 Adelaide Open. Despite a valiant effort, he fell short of claiming the trophy after falling to Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 in the title clash.

The Brit claimed two titles this year. His first title came at the 2024 BOSS Open in Stuttgart where he defeated Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the final. He most recently won the Vienna Open by overcoming Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5 in the title clash.

The World No. 15 competed in all four Grand Slams this year. While facing early exits at the Australian Open, the Wimbledon Championships, and the French Open, he made it to the semifinals at the US Open before bowing out to eventual champion Jannik Sinner 5-7, 6-7(3), 2-6.

Recently, Mail Sport reported that Jack Draper will be training alongside Carlos Alcaraz at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Equelite Tennis Academy in Alicante, Spain. This reported unexpected partnership stunned tennis fans who reacted to the news on social media.

One fan expressed astonishment at the collaboration, believing that Draper would benefit greatly from training with Alcaraz and might then be able to potentially claim victories against the Spaniard in the future. The fan wrote:

“Really really really don’t get this. Are Carlos and his coach totally mad? They are teaching people how to beat Alcaraz? Will they also help Draper to win Wimbledon? Is this serious?"

Another fan drew parallels between Draper's upcoming training with Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's successful 2024 season following his training at Ferrero's academy with the World No. 3 in 2023.

Sinner had an impressive 2024 season. He won eight titles, including two Grand Slams, and also finished the year as the World No. 1.

“Here he goes…hosting another twink there so that they could go on and win a slam. ENOUGH," a fan wrote.

“Not Alcaraz hosting another tall, sickly-pale, big-hitting player during the off season 😭 ," a fan posted.

“Great but why? don't we enough issues to focus on and fix ourselves? why are you getting involved in Draper's training...what is going on with carlos' team," a fan wrote.

While one fan noted that training with Jack Draper, a left-handed player, could benefit Carlos Alcaraz in facing left-handed opponents, some fans failed to see the potential advantages of the Spaniard and the Brit training together.

“Who approved this? Thank you, we might get something out of this yet, need him to understand how to deal with lefties better, powerful hitting lefties to be exact," a fan posted.

“Goddam*t carlos," a fan wrote.

“What the hell..is this a good idea?! Why does Carlos have to be the coach of others, how does this help him 😠 is this how it's normally done??" a fan posted.

A look into Jack Draper's head-to-head record against Carlos Alcaraz

Jack Draper at Paris Masters 2024 [Source: Getty]

Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz have competed against each other three times on the ATP tour. In these encounters, Alcaraz emerged victorious twice while Draper managed to secure a win once.

Their first meeting took place in 2022 during the first round of the Swiss Indoors, where Alcaraz won with a score of 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

The next match-up between Draper and the Spaniard was in the fourth round of the 2023 Indian Wells Masters. The Brit retired during the second set in the match due to a stomach muscle injury. Alcaraz advanced to the next round and eventually won the ATP Masters 1000 title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The most recent encounter between Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz took place in the second round of the 2024 Cinch Championships at Queens Club. Draper emerged victorious with a score of 7-6(3), 6-3.

