An infographic on social media tracing Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov's respective routes to the 2024 Miami Open final has irked fans.

Reigning Australian Open champion Sinner received a first-round bye and started his Miami Open campaign in the Round of 64. On his way to the final, the second-seeded Italian defeated Andrea Vavassori, Tallon Griekspoor, Christopher O'Connell, Tomas Machac, and Daniil Medvedev.

Dimitrov, seeded 11th at the tournament, also received a first-round bye. The Bulgarian battled past Alejandro Tabilo, Yannick Hanfmann, Hubert Hurkacz, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev.

Among Sinner's beaten opponents, only Medvedev is a top 10 player. However, Dimitrov had to win against three top 10 players to seal his spot in the final of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Tennis Channel, which is broadcasting the Miami Open for audiences in the US, shared an infographic on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the summit clash on Sunday, with the caption:

"Not an easy path for either competitor"

However, the caption was not well-received by tennis fans. One fan, clearly incensed by the caption, wrote that the likes of Hurkacz, Zverev and Alcaraz were much tougher opponents compared to O'Connell, Machac and Medvedev.

"Are you f***ing kidding me… O’Connell, Machac and the guy he’s beaten five times in a row or Hurkacz, Alcaraz and Zverev????????????" the fan wrote.

Another fan directly questioned Tennis Channel, implying that it should not have even dared to share the caption it did.

"How even dare you?" the fan asked.

Another fan wrote that Sinner's route to the final has been a 'piece of cake' compared to that of Dimitrov.

"Sinner's path was a piece of cake, 1 top 10 compared with Dimitrov which will be 4 top 10 players," the fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions to the post from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner edges Grigor Dimitrov in the pair's head-to-head statistics

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open

Sinner and Dimitrov have faced each other thrice previously on the ATP Tour. The Italian leads the Bulgarian 2-1 in their head-to-head record.

The pair's last meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2023 China Open, which Sinner won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Dimitrov's sole victory against the 22-year-old came in 2020 at the Italian Open. At the time, Sinner was still rising through the ranks while the Bulgarian was a well-established player in the top 20 of the ATP rankings.

Sinner and Dimitrov faced each other at last year's Miami Open as well. The Italian came out on top and eventually finished the tournament as the runner-up after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the final.