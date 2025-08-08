"This is pathetic" - Fans call out John Isner over 'pathetic' comments about Russian & Belarusian players

Fans lambasted former tennis player John Isner for expressing displeasure over ITF policies barring Russian and Belarusian players from displaying their flags. The policy, stemming from the Russo-Ukrainian war, came into force in 2022.
Isner, who holds the record for hitting the ATP's fastest official serve, recorded an impressive career and retired at the US Open in 2023. Now a professional pickleball player and host of the 'Three Out of Five' podcast, Isner has been a regular in sharing his tennis-related opinions on social media.
He recently expressed discontent about players like Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev not displaying their flags, per the ITF policies. The rules result from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Belarus also involved.
John Isner wrote:
"Can the Russian tennis players get their flag back? Bit ridiculous now"
Several fans were not pleased with Isner's comments.
"This is pathetic. Millionaire tennis player, sitting comfortably in his cozy chair, doing an interview with a man who abuse women and what bothers him is the absence of the flag of an AGGRESSOR COUNTRY WAGING WAR ON FOREIGN SOIL. DELETE IT JOHN"
"Maybe stick to tennis John. Russian tennis players politicise it themselves by wearing symbology of the russian army. You can't do that and complain that no one wants to see your flag," another fan wrote.
"Perhaps, for the sake of politeness of course, we could wait until Russia exits the country they invaded?"
"Can the Ukrainian people get their country back? Bit ridiculous now."
"The American Republicans always find a way to side with Russia. They love dictators."
John Isner recently called out the tight schedule of the US Open series
John Isner, whose tennis career spanned nearly 15 years, was quick to criticise the tight schedule of the US Open series this year, especially because the Canadian Open was extended to 12 days instead of the usual seven days. Journalist Ben Rothenberg wrote:
"As we are both midway through Canada and on the cusp of Cincinnati, thoughts on how the newly revamped North American summer schedule is working out so far, tennis fans?"
Responding to it, Isner wrote:
"It's so bad"
John Isner played the longest tennis match in history, having played Nicholas Mahut for 11 hours and five minutes over three days.