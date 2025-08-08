"This is pathetic" - Fans call out John Isner over 'pathetic' comments about Russian & Belarusian players

Fans lambasted former tennis player John Isner for expressing displeasure over ITF policies barring Russian and Belarusian players from displaying their flags. The policy, stemming from the Russo-Ukrainian war, came into force in 2022.

Ad

Isner, who holds the record for hitting the ATP's fastest official serve, recorded an impressive career and retired at the US Open in 2023. Now a professional pickleball player and host of the 'Three Out of Five' podcast, Isner has been a regular in sharing his tennis-related opinions on social media.

He recently expressed discontent about players like Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev not displaying their flags, per the ITF policies. The rules result from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Belarus also involved.

Ad

Trending

John Isner wrote:

"Can the Russian tennis players get their flag back? Bit ridiculous now"

John Isner @JohnIsner Can the Russian tennis players get their flag back? Bit ridiculous now.

Ad

Several fans were not pleased with Isner's comments.

"This is pathetic. Millionaire tennis player, sitting comfortably in his cozy chair, doing an interview with a man who abuse women and what bothers him is the absence of the flag of an AGGRESSOR COUNTRY WAGING WAR ON FOREIGN SOIL. DELETE IT JOHN"

Weronika 🪩 @ajela55 This is pathetic. Millionaire tennis player, sitting comfortably in his cozy chair, doing an interview with a man who abuse women and what bothers him is the absence of the flag of an AGGRESSOR COUNTRY WAGING WAR ON FOREIGN SOIL. DELETE IT JOHN

Ad

"Maybe stick to tennis John. Russian tennis players politicise it themselves by wearing symbology of the russian army. You can't do that and complain that no one wants to see your flag," another fan wrote.

Ythan Harcourt @HarcourtYthan Maybe stick to tennis John. ​ Russian tennis players politicise it themselves by wearing symbology of the russian army. ​ You can't do that and complain that no one wants to see your flag.

Ad

"Perhaps, for the sake of politeness of course, we could wait until Russia exits the country they invaded?"

Mark Llewellyn @archiebombora09 Perhaps, for the sake of politeness of course, we could wait until Russia exits the country they invaded?

Ad

"Can the Ukrainian people get their country back? Bit ridiculous now."

urban, myths, legends @urbanmyths Can the Ukrainian people get their country back? Bit ridiculous now.

Ad

"The American Republicans always find a way to side with Russia. They love dictators."

NHN @Nastyhogninja The American Republicans always find a way to side with Russia. They love dictators.

Ad

John Isner recently called out the tight schedule of the US Open series

Isner at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Day 6 - Source: Getty

John Isner, whose tennis career spanned nearly 15 years, was quick to criticise the tight schedule of the US Open series this year, especially because the Canadian Open was extended to 12 days instead of the usual seven days. Journalist Ben Rothenberg wrote:

Ad

"As we are both midway through Canada and on the cusp of Cincinnati, thoughts on how the newly revamped North American summer schedule is working out so far, tennis fans?"

Responding to it, Isner wrote:

"It's so bad"

John Isner played the longest tennis match in history, having played Nicholas Mahut for 11 hours and five minutes over three days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More