"Aren't you a stunner" - Alex de Minaur gushes over girlfriend Katie Boulter's red-carpet look at Laureus World Sports Awards 2024

Alex De Minaur gushed over his girlfriend Katie Boulter's red-carpet look at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

De Minaur recently attended the Laureus World Sports Awards with Boulter in Madrid. He was last seen competing in the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Arthur Fils in the third round.

The couple stole the spotlight with their glamorous attire at the award ceremony, honoring the year's most remarkable achievements in sports. Noticing Boulter's gracious presence on the red carpet, De Minaur complimented the Brit via his Instagram account.

"Well, aren't you a stunner," the Aussie commented on Boulter's post

Alex De Minaur comments on Katie Boulter's Instagram post

Boulter and De Minaur have been in a steady relationship since 2020. They celebrated their fourth anniversary in March and are often seen supporting each other during important events on tour.

While the Brit opted for a black sequin gown on the red carpet, De Minaur donned a classic white suit and paired it with a bow to complete the look. The duo are expected to participate in the Madrid Open 2024 next.

Apart from them, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal also graced the event with their respective wives, Jelena Djokovic and Maria Francisca Perello. While Djokovic was honored with the Sportsman of the Year award, Nadal and Maria were the recipient of the Sport for Good accolade.

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz was also in attendance. After being honored as the Breakthrough Sportsman of the Year in 2023, he graciously handed over the award to Real Madrid football prodigy Jude Bellingham this year, acknowledging the Brit's remarkable accomplishments with the Los Blancos.

Alex De Minaur could begin his campaign against Rafael Nadal in the Madrid Open; Katie Boulter most likely to take on Elina Avanesyan

De Minaur at the Barcelona Open 2024

Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter will begin their 2024 Madrid Open campaigns this week. Both players received a first-round bye in the main draw.

No. 10 seed De Minaur could square off against Rafael Nadal or Darwin Blanch in the second round. He recently chalked up a splendid 7-5, 6-1 win against Nadal in the Barcelona Open, and will be hoping to bring his A-game to Madrid if they face each other again.

Meanwhile, Boulter, seeded 26th, will await the winner between Elina Avanesyan and Robin Montgomery in the second round. She was last seen competing in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, where she helped Great Britain secure an outstanding win against France.

While De Minaur will begin his campaign on Friday, 26 April, Boulter is expected to be in action a day before.