Argentina Open 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Francisco Cerundolo vs Luciano Darderi

Day two of the 2025 Argentina Open will feature five singles matches. Eight local men will kick off their campaign in the first round, hoping to make a strong note in Buenos Aires.

Fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo and sixth seed Sebastian Baez will be the top players in action. Baez reached the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open last year and will be one of the favorites to do well this time.

The top four seeds, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Alejandro Tabilo, and Lorenzo Musetti will feature on day three. All of these players have received a first-round bye at the event due to their ranking points.

Trending

Here's a look at the predictions for day two of the Argentina Open:

#1. Francisco Cerundolo vs Luciano Darderi at the Argentina Open

Cerundolo will be the fifth seed - Source: Getty

World No. 28 Francisco Cerundolo will square off against Luciano Darderi in the first round. The head-to-head between the two is 0-0.

While Cerundolo will enter Buenos Aires after a third-round exit in the Australian Open, Darderi was forced to retire in the first round. The Italian struggled to deal with chest pain despite medical treatment and handed the win to Pedro Martinez mid-way through the second set. However, he has been cleared to compete this week in the Argentina Open.

Darderi has yet to win a match on tour since defeating Dominic Thiem in October at the 2024 Vienna Open. Considering their current momentum and consistency on tour, Cerundolo will be the favorite to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Francisco Cerundolo wins in three sets.

#2. Sebastian Baez vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Baez is the sixth seed this year - Source: Getty

Sebastian Baez will take on Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round. The head-to-head between the two is 0-0.

Baez is one of the most talented South Americans on tour. The 24-year-old captured two titles on clay last year and will be expected to do well in the Argentina Open this time. He enters the event after a semifinal finish in the Rosario Challenger, where he lost to Hugo Dellien in three sets.

Meanwhile, Carabelli has not found his feet on the main tour. The Argentine will be highly confident after a title-winning run in the Rosario Challenger and hopes to continue his momentum against Baez in the first round. Considering their playing styles and record on the main tour, Baez will still be a slight favorite to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Sebastian Baez wins in straight sets.

#3. Nicolas Jarry vs Diego Schwartzman

This will be Schwartzman's last tournament - Source: Getty

Former World No. 8 Diego Schwartzman will face Nicolas Jarry in the first round of the Argentina Open. The hometown favorite is expected to retire from professional tennis in Buenos Aires this week. He leads the head-to-head against Jarry 4-2, but the Chilean won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

While Schwartzman will feature for the first time since the US Open last year, Jarry will enter after a quarterfinal run in Brisbane and a first-round exit in the Australian Open.

Considering their recent results and sharpness on the court, Jarry will be a heavy favorite to come out on top. The 29-year-old secured a runner-up finish in the Argentina Open last year and will be one of the favorites to make a significant impact this time.

Predicted Winner: Jarry wins in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback