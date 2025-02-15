Argentina Open 2025: Joao Fonseca vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Joao Fonseca vs Laslo Djere
Date: February 16, 2025
Tournament: Argentina Open 2025
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $642,615
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Joao Fonseca vs Laslo Djere preview
World No. 99 Joao Fonseca will take on Laslo Djere in the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Saturday.
Fonseca is quickly making a name for himself on the ATP Tour, winning the Next Gen Finals and reaching the quarterfinals of the Bucharest Open last year. He also reached the second round of the Madrid Open, where he lost to Cameron Norrie in straight sets.
The Brazilian entered Buenos Aires after a second-round exit in the Australian Open. He started his campaign with hard-fought wins over Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Federico Coria and then outmuscled Mariano Novone in the quarterfinals. Fonseca defeated the Argentine Navone in a marathon three-set bout, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Laslo Djere, meanwhile, had an ordinary season last year. He reached the second round of the Miami Open and the US Open, which were his best results on the tour. He also reached the semifinals of the Bad Waltersdorf Challenger, where he lost to Thiago Seyboth Wild in straight sets.
The Serb entered the main draw in Buenos Aires via the qualifiers and moved past Alexandre Muller in the first round. He then outsmarted the likes of Alejandro Tabilo and Wild en route to the semifinals. Djere outlasted Wild in one hour and 38 minutes, 7-6(3), 6-3.
Joao Fonseca vs Laslo Djere head-to-head
The head-to-head between Fonseca and Djere is 0-0.
Joao Fonseca vs Laslo Djere odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Joao Fonseca vs Laslo Djere prediction
Joao Fonseca is through to his first ever semifinal on the main tour. After defeating Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open, the Brazilian is making another statement statement in Buenos Aires. At just 18-years-old, he is the youngest semifinalist on clay, since Carlos Alcaraz in the 2021 Umag Open.
Djere, on the contrary, has reached his second semifinal on the tour in the last six months. He seems to be making the right moves and is close to winning his first title since 2020. The Serb has won 85% of his first-serve points and only dropped one set in his last five matches.
Both players have been sensational at the Argentina Open. While Fonseca saved two match points in the last round, Djere took out fourth seed Tabilo en route to the semifinals. Considering their current momentum and skill-set on clay, Fonseca will have a slight edge over the Serb. If the youngster maintains his composure and executes his natural all-around game, he could enter the finals of the Argentina Open.
Pick: Fonseca to win in straight sets.