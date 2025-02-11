Argentina Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

The 2025 Argentina Open got underway in thrilling fashion, with Roberto Carballes Baena and Thiago Seyboth Wild advancing to the second round. The Spaniard secured a hard-fought 7-6(8), 7-5 win over Dusan Lajovic, while Seyboth Wild outlasted Facundo Diaz Acosta 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Day two of the event will feature some high-profile names such as Sebastian Baez and Francisco Cerundolo. Baez reached the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires last year, losing to Federico Coria in straight sets. Cerundolo, on the other hand, was eliminated by Facundo Diaz Acosta in the second round.

Eighth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry will also begin his campaign against Joao Fonseca in the second round. The 25-year-old will enter on the back of a second-round exit in the Australian Open, where he lost to Marcos Giron in five sets.

Hometown hero Diego Schwartzman will play the final event of his career in the Argentina Open this week. He not only became one of 12 players from his country to crack the top 10 in the ATP Rankings but also competed in the ATP Finals against the best players in the world. The 32-year-old will square off against Nicolas Jarry in the first round.

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune are also a part of the event. The duo have received a first-round bye due to their ranking points and await their opponent in the second round.

Schedule for Day 2 of Argentina Open 2025

Court Guillermo Vilas

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time

[6] Sebastian Baez vs [WC] Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Followed By

Luciano Darderi vs [5] Francisco Cerundolo

Not Before 6:30 p.m. local time

[8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Joao Fonseca

Not Before 8:00 p.m. local time

[WC] Diego Schwartzman vs [7] Nicolas Jarry

Estadio 2

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time

[Q] Roman Andres Burruchaga vs [Q] Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Followed By

Hugo Gaston vs [LL] Federico Coria

Followed By

Francisco Comesana / Thiago Seyboth Wild vs [3] Rafael Matos / Marcelo Melo

Followed By

Corentin Moutet vs Jaume Munar

Estadio 3

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time

Damir Dzumhur vs Pedro Martinez

Followed By

Roberto Carballes Baena / Alexandre Muller vs Francisco Cabral / Jean-Julien Rojer

Followed By

Damir Dzumhur / Dusan Lajovic vs [WC] Roman Andres Burruchaga / Juan Bautista Torres

Argentina Open 2025: Where to Watch

Alexander Zverev at a press conference in the Argentina Open - Source: Getty

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch the Argentina Open live on the following channels and sites:

For those watching in the USA, live action will be available on Tennis Channel.

Viewers in the UK can catch the matches on Sky Sports.

In Canada, the action will be broadcast live on TSN.

