Argentina Open Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Stan Wawrinka vs Nicolas Jarry

Day 3 of the Argentina Open will see the second round of the men's singles tournament commence.

Four singles matches will take place, with three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka taking on third seed Nicolas Jarry, while fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo will be up against Facundo Diaz Acosta in an all-Argentine clash.

Another local boy who will be in action is sixth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry who will take on Daniel Elahi Galan while Dusan Lajovic will be up against Alejandro Tabilo.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for the matches that will be played on Day 3 of the Argentina Open.

#1. Stan Wawrinka vs Nicolas Jarry

Stan Wawrinka will take on third seed Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the Argentina Open. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Swiss previously beating the Chilean 6-4, 7-6(3) in the second round of the 2019 Qatar Open.

Jarry's seeding saw him receive a bye to the Round of 16 of the Argentina Open while Wawrinka beat Pedro 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. The Chilean has won four out of seven matches so far this season while the Swiss has triumphed in one out of two fixtures.

Jarry is the higher-ranked player and plays his best tennis on clay but Wawrinka still seems to have some tennis left in him and it wouldn't be much of a surprise if he wins and reaches the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires.

Predicted Winner: Stan Wawrinka.

#2. Francisco Cerundolo vs Facundo Diaz Acosta

Fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo will face compatriot Facundo Diaz Acosta in the second round of the Argentina Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Cerundolo received a bye to the second round of the event in Buenos Aires while Acosta beat Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-6(1). The World No. 22 has had a poor start to 2024, with only two wins out of seven matches. Acosta, on the other hand, has won three out of six matches.

While Cerundolo has had a rocky start to 2024, he is capable of producing fine tennis on clay and there is a fair chance of him coming out on top and reaching the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires.

Predicted winner: Francisco Cerundolo.

#3. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Sixth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry will take on Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round of the Argentina Open. It will be the second meeting between the two in the main draw of the ATP Tour, with Etcheverry beating Galan 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel.

Etcheverry has won four out of nine matches so far in 2024 while Galan has triumphed in two out of four fixtures. The Argentine is the higher-ranked player and has produced some promising performances on clay over the past year or so. Hence, he should be able to beat Galan and book his place in the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires.

Predicted Winner: Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

#4. Dusan Lajovic vs Alejandro Tabilo

Dusan Lajovic will face Alejandro Tabilo in the second round of the Argentina Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Both players booked their respective spots in the Round of 16 in Buenos Aires with straight-set wins, with Lajovic beating eighth seed Arthur Fils 6-3, 6-4 while Tabilo triumphed 6-1, 6-3 over Yannick Hanfmann.

The Serb has won two out of five matches so far this season while the Chilean has won seven out of eight fixtures, winning the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Predicted Winner: Alejandro Tabilo