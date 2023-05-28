Arthur Fils talked about the French legend Yannick Noah during his pre-tournament press conference at the 2023 French Open.

Fils came to Paris straight from winning his maiden ATP title in the 2023 Lyon Open, beating Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

After the Lyon Open, Noah said that he heard Arthur Fils is pretty good. The 18-year-old Frenchman was asked how aware he was of the former French Open champion and does he consider himself a big fan of him.

"I wasn't born. I wasn't born, but what he did is unbelievable. But I wasn't born, but what he did is unbelievable. Of course, I watched his final during all my life. I watched the match point with his serve and after his dad was coming on the court. So, yeah, of course, he is one of my idols, but from a long, long time," Fils said.

No French male tennis player has won Roland Garros since Yannick Noah's triumph in 1983. Arthur Fils might be France's biggest hope now and he was asked about the same in the press conference.

"No, no, no. I'm not thinking about that. Of course, it's been a long time that a French didn't win a Grand Slam. But, no, no extra pressure. I'm young, I'm 18, so I have all my career in front of me, so I have time," Fils argued.

As for other idols besides Noah, Fils gave a pretty expected answer.

"My idols? Roger Federer when he was playing, but now it's Djokovic and Nadal," Fils said.

Arthur Fils to play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the 2023 French Open

Arthur Fils

Arthur Fils and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will face each other for the first time at the 2023 Roland Garros.

Fils is coming from the title in Lyon, but the World No. 34 Davidovich Fokina will be considered the favorite to win. Fils defeated Zhizhen Zhang, Mikael Ymer (defaulted), Felix Auger-Aliassime (retired), Brandon Nakashima, and Francisco Cerundolo to win the first title of his career.

Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, lost in the fourth round of the Madrid Masters to Borna Coric, 7-6, 3-6, 6-7. He then lost to Andrey Rublev in the third round of the Rome Masters, 6-7, 3-6.

"I'm self-confident. He is an excellent player. He has great results. He plays very well. I'll have to really produce a good game to be able to win. But, yes, I trust in myself, and let's see what happens," Fils said of the matchup.

The Frenchman will take on Davidovich Fokina at the Court Simonne-Mathieu on Monday, May 29.

Poll : 0 votes