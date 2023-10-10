Arthur Rinderknech announces engagement to tennis player and former Texas A&M teammate Hortense Boscher

Arthur Rinderknech recently announced his engagement to his former teammate at Texas A&M University, Hortense Boscher.

Rinderknech and Boscher met at Texas A&M, where they both played college tennis from 2014 to 2018. Rinderknech was a standout player for the Aggies, earning All-American honors in singles and doubles, and leading the team to the NCAA quarterfinals.

Boscher was also a key member of the women’s team, serving as a senior captain and helping the Islanders reach the NCAA Championships, Southland Conference regular season, and Tournament titles. She was a top-10 junior in France and advanced to the French High School National Championship in 2012.

On Monday, October 9, Rinderknech shared a few pictures of him and Boscher smiling and holding hands, with a ring visible on her finger.

"1 month ago… 💍❤️," Rinderknech wrote on Instagram.

Rinderknech made his Grand Slam debut at the 2020 French Open as a wildcard. He holds a current ATP ranking of World No. 67.

A look into Arthur Rinderknech's performance in the 2023 season

Arthur Rinderknech at the 2023 US Open

Arthur Rinderknech has been steadily climbing the ATP rankings in the past few years. He reached his career-high singles ranking of No. 42 in October 2022 and has been consistently competing in the main draws of the Grand Slam tournaments and ATP tour events.

Rinderknech started the year with first-round exits at the Australian Open and the Adelaide International 2. He made it to the second round at Roland Garros, where he was defeated by Taylor Fritz in a four-set thriller, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The 28-year-old had a mixed grass-court season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships, where he lost to Christopher Eubanks in straight sets. He suffered a first-round loss at Wimbledon, falling to Alexandre Muller in four sets.

The Frenchman then reached the quarterfinals at the Austrian Open Kitzbuhel, where he lost to Dominic Thiem in three sets. He also made it to the third round of the US Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in four sets.

Arthur Rinderknech continued his good form on hard courts, reaching the quarterfinals at the Chengdu Open, where he lost to Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets. However, he failed to make an impact at the Shanghai Masters, a prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event, where he was beaten by Fabian Marozsan in the first round.