Carlos Alcaraz received high praise from tennis broadcaster Ari Wolfe for the sheer joy that the Spaniard brings on-court.

On Inside-In, a podcast by the Tennis Channel, Wolfe spoke about the reigning US Open champion's unique qualities.

"TC broadcaster Ari Wolfe explains why the sport is in good hands with @carlosalcaraz leading the way on Tennis Channel Inside-In," read the post with an excerpt from the podcast.

Wolfe mentioned that while tennis giants like Roger Federer and John McEnroe excel at the sport, what sets Alcaraz apart is that he smiles and expresses his joy every time he steps on-court.

"There is a joy to his tennis that I've never seen before," Wolfe said. "McEnroe was an artist. Federer was an artist, but they rarely looked happy on-court. The beauty of Carlos Alcaraz is he smiles in every match."

He added that the 19-year-old had an impressive demeanor and was always fair.

"Anytime there is an issue with the opponent, he's always fair," Wolfe added. "He'll never, maybe because the chair umpire missed something, try to like, take a point he didn't earn. I just feel that there's something about the way he carries himself."

Wolfe continued to shower praise on Alcaraz, adding that he would like his children to emulate his conduct.

"I'm the parent of two young kids. I can already tell that I want my kids to watch him, even if they don't play tennis," he said. "About how to carry yourself and how to treat your opponent and overall, to respect the sport, whatever sport you're in, to show that respect. I just think Carlos Alcaraz is going to be a wonderful ambassador for the sport."

Carlos Alcaraz to lock horns with Grigor Dimitrov at the Madrid Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2023 Madrid Open

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the 2023 Madrid Open on Sunday, April 30.

The defending champion received a first-round bye and clashed with Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round. The Spaniard was one set down and the match nearly came down to the wire in the second set before he rallied back to eventually come out on top, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In a post-match interview, Alcaraz recalled the vital points of the match.

"It was really tough. I would say I was about to lose. One of the break points he had at 2-3 in the second set was like a match point for him," he said. "Emil played unbelievably but I am really, really happy to get through that."

26th seed Griogor Dmitrov also received a first-round bye and overcame Gregoire Barrere in the second round. He won in straight hard-fought sets, 7-6, 7-6.

The two players have met once on-court at the 2022 Paris Masters and their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in Carlos Alcaraz's favor.

