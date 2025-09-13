  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • Aryna Sabalenka apologizes to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis after he playfully calls her out over New York photodump

Aryna Sabalenka apologizes to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis after he playfully calls her out over New York photodump

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Sep 13, 2025 02:40 GMT
Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka (L) enagages in light banter with boyrfriend Georgios Frangulis (R) aplologizing to the Brazilian, (Source: Getty Images)

Aryna Sabalenka engaged in playful banter with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, as the couple prepared to leave New York after a long stay, which saw the Belarusian have a terrific campaign to win her fourth Major title.

Ad

During her stay in New York, Sabalenka stayed at the famous St. Regis hotel, a reputed five-star establishment in Manhattan. As her stay came to an end, the Belarusian shared several snapshots of herself in the hotel, which included a couple of pictures of her and Frangulis in the elevator, and thanked the establishment for its hospitality.

"Thank you @stregisnewyork for a beautiful stay and for putting up with me taking selfies absolutely everywhere (especially in the elevators)" said Sabalenka
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Frangulis playfully called out on the Belarusian's post, teasing Sabalenka about not mentioning the Brazilian by name in the photo credits in the photodump, and whether it was him who was mentioned as "selfies".

"I didn't realise my new nickname is selfies" said Frangulis

Sabalenka replied to the post, apologizing to Frangulis for not having mentioned him by name in her post.

"ahaha sorry meu amour" replied Sabalenka
Ad
Aryna Sabalenka engages in playful banter with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis as the Belarusian&#039;s time in New York comes to an end (Source: Instagram)
Aryna Sabalenka engages in playful banter with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis as the Belarusian's time in New York comes to an end (Source: Instagram)

Aryna Sabalenka created history at the 2025 US Open, becoming the first woman in over a decade to defend her title at Flushing Meadows successfully.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka has been the dominant force on the Women's Tour this year

Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open (Getty)
Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open (Getty)

After finishing 2024 as the World No.1 player for the first time, Aryna Sabalenka has been at her dominant best in 2025, keeping all her close competitors at a distance. The Belarusian has won 56 matches this season, reaching eight finals and winning four titles, which is the highest for any player this year.

Ad

The one blip in Aryna Sabalenka's 2025 season was her struggles in the latter part of the Majors. Already a three-time Major champion coming into this season, the Belarusian faltered at the finals hurdle at the Australian Open and at the French Open and had a close loss at the Wimbledon semifinal as well. However, being the strong-willed player she is, the World No.1 ended the Grand Slam season on a high, being the last woman standing in New York.

Sabalenka also leads the Tour in terms of prize money won this year, as the Belarusian has already won $12 million this year, and leads the WTA Race Rankings with 9610 points.

About the author
SAGNIK DATTA

SAGNIK DATTA

Twitter icon

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by SAGNIK DATTA
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications