Aryna Sabalenka apologizes to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis after he playfully calls her out over New York photodump

Aryna Sabalenka engaged in playful banter with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, as the couple prepared to leave New York after a long stay, which saw the Belarusian have a terrific campaign to win her fourth Major title.During her stay in New York, Sabalenka stayed at the famous St. Regis hotel, a reputed five-star establishment in Manhattan. As her stay came to an end, the Belarusian shared several snapshots of herself in the hotel, which included a couple of pictures of her and Frangulis in the elevator, and thanked the establishment for its hospitality.&quot;Thank you @stregisnewyork for a beautiful stay and for putting up with me taking selfies absolutely everywhere (especially in the elevators)&quot; said Sabalenka View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrangulis playfully called out on the Belarusian's post, teasing Sabalenka about not mentioning the Brazilian by name in the photo credits in the photodump, and whether it was him who was mentioned as &quot;selfies&quot;.&quot;I didn't realise my new nickname is selfies&quot; said FrangulisSabalenka replied to the post, apologizing to Frangulis for not having mentioned him by name in her post.&quot;ahaha sorry meu amour&quot; replied SabalenkaAryna Sabalenka engages in playful banter with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis as the Belarusian's time in New York comes to an end (Source: Instagram)Aryna Sabalenka created history at the 2025 US Open, becoming the first woman in over a decade to defend her title at Flushing Meadows successfully.Aryna Sabalenka has been the dominant force on the Women's Tour this yearSabalenka at the 2025 US Open (Getty)After finishing 2024 as the World No.1 player for the first time, Aryna Sabalenka has been at her dominant best in 2025, keeping all her close competitors at a distance. The Belarusian has won 56 matches this season, reaching eight finals and winning four titles, which is the highest for any player this year.The one blip in Aryna Sabalenka's 2025 season was her struggles in the latter part of the Majors. Already a three-time Major champion coming into this season, the Belarusian faltered at the finals hurdle at the Australian Open and at the French Open and had a close loss at the Wimbledon semifinal as well. However, being the strong-willed player she is, the World No.1 ended the Grand Slam season on a high, being the last woman standing in New York.Sabalenka also leads the Tour in terms of prize money won this year, as the Belarusian has already won $12 million this year, and leads the WTA Race Rankings with 9610 points.