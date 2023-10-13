Aryna Sabalenka asks Ronaldo for lessons after Brazilian legend reacts to her soccer skills

Aryna Sabalenka has asked Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo to teach her some skills. Sabalenka recently showed off her juggling skills during a practice session ahead of the 2023 WTA Finals scheduled to be held in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5.

The Belarusian's best performance at the tournament remains last year's runner-up finish. She lost the decider in straight sets to Caroline Garcia from France in 2022. It will be her third appearance at the year-end championship. She failed to get past the Round Robin stage in 2021.

During her preparations for this year's WTA Finals, Sabalenka looked relaxed and in the right headspace as she demonstrated her soccer skills. She posted the video on social media and caught Ronaldo's attention.

Ronaldo dropped a applause emoji comment in appreciation of the tennis star, who in turn responded, writing:

"I need some lessons."

Aryna Sabalenka has won three titles in the 2023 season so far

Aryna Sabalenka

The 2023 season has been full of ups and downs for Aryna Sabalenka. She began the year with a bang, winning the Adelaide International 1 and her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. In the process, she became the first tennis player to win a major under a neutral flag.

Sabalenka then failed to be among the winners until the Madrid Open in May. She finished as a quarterfinalist at the Dubai Tennis Championships and Miami Open and as a finalist at the Indian Wells Masters and Stuttgart Open.

She, however, lifted her third trophy of the season by outperforming Iga Swiatek in the final of the Madrid Open. Since then, the 25-year-old has been unable to win a tennis tournament on tour.

Sabalenka traveled to Rome for the Italian Open after her Madrid success, only to lose to Sofia Kenin in her opening match of the tournament. At the French Open, she was able to reach the semifinals but failed against Karolina Muchova.

Her grasscourt campaign panned out in a similar fashion, with a round-of-16 loss at the German Open and a final-four finish at the Wimbledon Championships.

The hardcourt swing in North America was full of disappointments for the Belarusian as trophies remained elusive. In September, she lost in the US Open final to Coco Gauff. However, there was a silver lining for Aryna Sabalenka as she became the World No. 1 owing to Iga Swiatek's slip-up at the New York Major.

Recently, she bowed out of the China Open with a quarterfinal loss to rival Elena Rybakina.