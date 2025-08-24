Aryna Sabalenka attracts Nelly Korda's attention after making boyfriend Georgios use her skincare device ahead of US Open

Amid intense training for the 2025 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka found her new evening routine to get into a better and clearer headspace. On Saturday, the Belarusian uploaded a video where she tests the effectiveness of the Shark CryoGlow mask by first trying it out on her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. Her video attracted attention from many people, including LPGA golfer Nelly Korda.In the video, Sabalenka approached her boyfriend and asked him to put the said mask on before asking what type of therapy he wanted. There were several options displayed on the remote Sabalenka was holding. It included better aging, skin clearing, skin sustain, and under-eye treatment.&quot;I think we should do skin clearing,&quot; her boyfriend said.Sabalenka changed the settings to the highest level and asked Frangulis if he was feeling good. In the end, even Sabalenka was seen using this before saying that from now on, it would be the couple's new evening routine. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Nelly Korda, a two-time major winner, wanted the product. She commented:&quot;Okayyy need this.&quot;Frangulis also made a cheeky comment after Sabalenka first had him use the product. He wrote:&quot;Thats what loves makes you do.&quot;Comments sectionThe product testing comes just ahead of Aryna Sabalenka's first-round singles match against Rebeka Masarova. The game is scheduled for Sunday and will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium.Aryna Sabalenka has always been appreciative of Georgios Frangulis' supportGeorgios Frangulis has traveled back to New York from his hometown to cheer Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open. This should keep the World No. 1 in high spirits as she looks forward to having a great run at Flushing Meadows.The two have been in relationships since April last year. During this period, Frangulis has often attended Sabalenka's matches on the tour. This makes the Belarusian happy as she told People:“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me.&quot;After winning the Cincinnati Masters last year, Sabalenka gave a shout-out to her boyfriend for being by her side. She said:“Thank you to my boyfriends – I said boyfriends, oh my god. Thank you to my boyfriend for keeping me happy every day.”Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, was born and brought up in São Paolo, Brazil. While he studied law but he always wanted to be an entrepreneur, leading to the foundation of Oakberry, a food brand connected to his Brazilian heritage.